Oracle officially supports Red Hat Enterprise Linux on OCI

Oracle deepened its commitment to supporting Red Hat Enterprise Linux with a new cloud partnership to better accommodate users' multi-cloud environments.

Oracle has long provided its cloud users with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), even offering updates to the Red Hat offering. But that was just an accommodation for long-time RHEL users. Oracle always preferred users run their Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) workloads primarily on the company's own Linux distribution, Oracle Linux.

Now, the company is taking a more democratic approach by making RHEL a first-class citizen in the Oracle environment.

“This is a great example of Oracle demonstrating a willingness to work with past rivals to further grow its cloud business,” said Dave McCarthy, vice president overseeing IDC’s Cloud and Edge Infrastructure Services practice. “Oracle has been on a mission to change the perception that OCI is the best place to run Oracle workloads to one that says [OCI] is a cloud that can address any workload."

Enterprises are looking for consistency in their cloud environments, especially if those environments span a growing number of deployment locations, McCarthy added.

“For those who have standardized on RHEL, this announcement makes OCI a viable alternative to the more established cloud providers,” McCarthy said.

Oracle's official support for RHEL sets the stage for further collaboration with the Red Hat product portfolio, including OpenShift and Ansible.

OCI, Oracle’s public and private cloud service, now offers a variety of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) instances for a variety of OCI virtual machines running on AMD, Intel, or Arm processors. All instances are now in general availability for both public and private OCI customers.

Many Fortune 500 companies use Oracle technology, typically as on-premises software or hardware, and Red Hat Linux is among the most popular distributions of the OS available.

Although Oracle has its own flavor of Linux, the widespread adoption and popularity of Red Hat Enterprise Linux makes it a sensible addition and partnership to further both Oracle and IBM/ Red Hat’s cloud ambitions.

Red Hat on Big Red’s cloud Oracle has made aggressive push to increase the adoption of OCI among enterprise customers, especially customers gun-shy about expanding into their multi-cloud strategies. Many popular enterprise capabilities are already available on OCI alongside cloud capabilities developers use, such as Oracle’s Container Engine for Kubernetes, said Leo Leung, vice president of products and strategy at Oracle. This new interoperability between Red Hat and Oracle Cloud further helps customers of both companies adopt cloud capabilities, he said. “We’re going to collaborate going forward. This is a first step,” Leung said. “For both companies, this is all about supporting [customers] with what they want to run where they want to run it.” RHEL forms the technology backbone for many enterprises, providing an entire ecosystem of storage, applications, and other technology stack services. Many enterprises have rolled their own versions of RHEL for Oracle hardware, but having a more streamlined version available on demand helps Oracle meet those customers' potential cloud needs faster. Popular services in Red Hat’s catalog, such as the OpenShift Container management service, may get their own OCI variants, similar to the Red Hat OpenShift service on AWS, said Sid Nag, vice president in the technology and service provider group at Gartner.