Learn how to use Terraform modules with examples

Infrastructure as code is critical in modern DevOps toolchains. One popular tool, Terraform, can benefit from the use of modules to simplify configuration maintenance.

In Terraform, modules can group resources into logical units, letting you break down a complex configuration into smaller, reusable components. Doing so will make a Terraform configuration easier to maintain and can reduce redundancy between multiple Terraform projects. By writing and leveraging modules, you can simplify Terraform configurations, improve readability and increase code reusability.

To utilize modules, first develop a basic understanding of Terraform, such as what Terraform resources are and how to use them. Then, you can evaluate the types of resources you typically deploy in groups or multiple times and consider converting them to modules.

When to use Terraform modules When you're deploying a resource or group of resources multiple times and possibly using a similar set of configurations, it might be time to consider combining them into a module. For example, say you deploy a set of virtual machines, each with a disk, a network interface controller and a static IP address. Combining these resources creates a logical unit called a virtual machine for Azure or an ec2-instance for AWS. With that single unit, a module, you can create parameters to specify things such as VM size, disk size or IP address -- each with a smart default value. Then when you want to create a virtual machine and all the supporting resources, you can call the module once and it creates everything for you.

Module structure Much like the main Terraform configuration root module, a child module should contain at least a variables.tf, a main.tf and an outputs.tf file in the same folder. A child module should contain a main.tf, output.tf and variables.tf file. The variables.tf file defines all input parameters. The main.tf file is used for the main Terraform script. The output.tf file is used to define all outputs. You can also optionally split out other parts of the module into their own files, such as the providers block.

Azure Virtual Network example It is pointless to deploy a virtual network in Azure without a subnet. This makes Azure a good candidate to write a simple module that will deploy both a virtual network and a subnet. To build a module, create the three necessary files: main.tf, variables.tf and outputs.tf. variables.tf To create the variables.tf file, define variables using the following syntax. variable "vnet_name" { type = string description = "Name of the vNet" } Next, add the following additional parameters: resource_group_name. Name of the resource group where the vNet will be placed.

Name of the resource group where the vNet will be placed. Location. The Azure region where the resources will be placed.

The Azure region where the resources will be placed. vnet_address_space. Address space to assign to the vNet.

Address space to assign to the vNet. subnet_name. Name of the subnet.

Name of the subnet. subnet_address_space. Address space to assign to the subnet. With these input variables defined, you can reference them inside of the Terraform script using the syntax var.var_name . main.tf Inside of the main.tf, place the resources that you want to create. This example simply creates a virtual network and subnet, so there are the following two resources. resource "azurerm_virtual_network" "vnet" { resource_group_name = var.resource_group_name location = var.location name = var.vnet_name address_space = [var.vnet_address_space] } resource "azurerm_subnet" "subnet" { resource_group_name = var.resource_group_name name = var.subnet_name virtual_network_name = azurerm_virtual_network.vnet.name address_prefixes = [var.subnet_address_space] } outputs.tf Defining outputs for a Terraform module can be complicated, but the general idea is to output properties that you might need in a parent module but can't get from the input parameters. For example, you won't know the ID of the virtual network until after the virtual network is deployed, so you can output it with the following commands. output "vnet_id" { description = "The ID of the vNet." value = azurerm_virtual_network.vnet.id } You can create an output for any resource output in your Terraform module. This example sticks with just the virtual network ID.