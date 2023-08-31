How to use Terraform to configure Azure Virtual Desktop

Moving a desktop environment from on premises to the cloud can be a major challenge, as recreating all the workloads by hand in the cloud can be time-consuming.

When moving to the cloud, it is a good time to look at new tools that help you as an IT administrator deploy your workloads easier. One of these tools is HashiCorp Terraform, which -- in tandem with native Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) tools -- can make the transition to AVD much easier.

What is Terraform and why should you use it? Terraform is a product of HashiCorp and has become popular in the infrastructure-as-code market. With Terraform, you can define, preview and deploy your cloud infrastructure as code. Terraform can ease the deployment process of your workloads by saving you from manually clicking through Azure. It automates the deployment in a way that can save a good bit of time. A question you might ask is why to use Terraform and not, for example, just use PowerShell. Well, there is a big difference with just a scripting language. Yes, you can get the same result with a PowerShell script but Terraform makes deploying your infrastructure much easier. It doesn't require a lot of scripting knowledge. You define which resources you need and then Terraform will ask you for the bare minimum input to create those resources. These inputs are then saved in a variables file. This means that if you need to re-create your environment -- for example, to build a test environment -- you only need to make a copy of your variables file and change some variables such as name. Yes, you can get the same result with a PowerShell script but Terraform makes deploying your infrastructure much easier. Another task that Terraform does well is check that everything is correct before finalizing the deployment via the plan command. It will look at your variables and your configuration, and review your overall plan to determine if it will create the desired environment. The last big advantage of using Terraform is using it over multiple clouds and infrastructure environments. With Terraform, you can deploy your workload as easily on Microsoft Azure as on Amazon AWS or on premises on vSphere. You don't need to learn new command lines -- you just need to know what the Terraform resources are called. This makes Terraform way more powerful, easy to use and predictable than just creating a PowerShell script. Microsoft fully supports Terraform. You can access the Terraform command line directly from the cloud shell. This means you don't need anything except an Azure subscription to start using Terraform with Azure.

The power of Terraform with AVD Microsoft offers a guide that explains how you can create a full AVD environment in seconds from the code. Suppose you also automate the creation of your AVD image with, for example, Packer. In that case, you can then use Terraform to create your environment from scratch to a complete production environment without the need to click anywhere in Azure, including host virtual machines with your image. A great advantage of doing this is that if a worst-case scenario happens -- for example, someone deletes your environment -- you can get back up in no time. You have defined the end state of your AVD environment within Terraform, and you can get back to that state quickly if needed. This makes Azure migrations much easier and faster. Of course, you still need to consider the data that users need within your AVD environment. This might still require a separate data migration. With your variables file for AVD, you can also easily create a full develop, test, accept and produce (OTAP) environment by just redeploying your AVD environment with other variables, which is a huge plus and can provide cost savings. You can delete your OTAP environment in the cloud when it's unnecessary, and you don't need to pay for the cost of keeping it in the cloud. When you need it, just run your Terraform script, and you have your environment. This is using the power of the cloud together with infrastructure as code to easily save money.