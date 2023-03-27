Simplify code with for_each and dynamic blocks in Terraform

Terraform is a powerful infrastructure-as-code tool you can use to automate the creation, maintenance and destruction of cloud resources. Similar to how developers use repositories like GitHub to store their code, Terraform offers the benefits of a version control system for an organization's cloud infrastructure.

Terraform is also open source and under constant maintenance. Because it's regularly updated by many developers, Terraform is always evolving and adding new features. You can even submit a feature of your own to add something you think would benefit the community.

Terraform offers several features that encourage programming best practices, such as code reuse and dynamic code blocks. In this tutorial, you'll explore Terraform's versatility as an infrastructure-as-code tool by learning how to work with two highly useful features: the for_each attribute and dynamic blocks.

How to use Terraform's for_each attribute Normally a Terraform project's code is paired with an application, with the Terraform code controlling the infrastructure that the application runs on. In this design paradigm, the specific infrastructure is the same across applications and environments in many instances. To simplify the process of iteratively creating the same cloud resource multiple times, Terraform introduced the for_each argument. Passing the for_each argument to a cloud resource tells Terraform to create a different resource for each item in a map or list. Example: Using for_each to create a VPC resource To illustrate, use a Terraform module to create a simple virtual private cloud (VPC) resource in AWS, as shown in Figure 1. Figure 1. Creating a simple VPC resource in AWS with a Terraform module. To create the same resource for multiple environments, start by adding a map of the different environments to create along with the values to be used for each environment, as shown in Figure 2. Figure 2. Defining a new environment variable to create the same resource for multiple environments, such as dev, staging and production. The environment variable is a map of different maps, which you can then reference in the main Terraform file, as shown in Figure 3. Figure 3. Referencing the environment variable in the main Terraform file introduced in Figure 1. Adding the for_each attribute on line 14 and setting its value to the environment variable tells Terraform to create a VPC module for each item in the environment variable map. Lines 8 and 9 reference the private and public subnet lists contained in the map of each environment using the syntax each.value.<list_name>. In other words, for each item in the environment map, get the value of that item and then get the item by name. Benefits of using for_each in Terraform Using the for_each attribute can cut down on unnecessary duplication in Terraform configurations. Adding new items to the environment map or modifying existing items is quick because all the main configurable items are stored in one place. You can use other patterns to accomplish the same setup as in this example, such as using Terraform workspaces. However, for_each can be applied more broadly to dynamically create resources depending on lists, maps or other resources.