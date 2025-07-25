Static and dynamic code analysis: Complementary techniques

In asking development teams what their primary objective is, they will most likely answer with some version of the goals below:

So, how can teams review code to make sure that the three primary goals are met?

Code analysis is the easy answer to the question, but should it be static code analysis? What about dynamic code analysis?

Both static and dynamic code analysis have important roles to play as part of an integrated development and deployment process. Without each other, neither is likely to serve the team well.

Let's examine how static and dynamic code analysis both play an important role in software development and how their differences help shape code.

How do static and dynamic code analysis differ? Static code analysis examines code to identify issues within the logic and techniques. It looks for issues with the code before runtime. Dynamic code analysis involves running code and examining the outcome, which also entails testing possible execution paths of the code. Even in the most rudimentary fashion, when development teams test the code, they're performing dynamic analysis. When programmers review the code, they're performing static analysis. Regardless of which tools they use, developers and programmers are performing analysis that ultimately helps create better code. The differences between static and dynamic analysis make them complementary, with each technique addressing the other's weak points to improve code. Some of the main differences include the following: Timing of analysis. Static code analysis begins as the code is developed, whereas dynamic analysis occurs after the code is written, so teams can execute and examine the workflow.

Static code analysis focuses on reviews and inspections of the code; it does not validate the code's runtime behavior. Dynamic code analysis validates the actual behavior of the code by examining it during runtime. Resource requirements. Developers usually perform static code analysis, whereas dynamic code analysis is within the realm of the test team. Static and dynamic code analysis are both necessary for clean code. Neither static code analysis nor dynamic code analysis by itself is the ideal option. To reap the full benefit -- clean, well-developed code -- teams should optimize both. Development teams shouldn't think of static and dynamic code analysis as alternatives, i.e., static vs. dynamic analysis. Teams should view them instead as complementary and symbiotic.

Code review is similar to static analysis If, for some reason, a team decides it wants to omit static code analysis, that really means it does not plan to review the code. Think of code review and static code analysis as related terms. Code review helps find code issues without committing to expensive and time-consuming dynamic tests. Static code analysis, done in a code-review context, is the first and most essential step in developing and maintaining good software. Both static and dynamic code analysis have important roles to play as part of an integrated development and deployment process. Most static code analysis involves tools designed to evaluate the code and look for errors or nonrecommended techniques and practices. Organizations that treat static code analysis as an element of code review will likely conduct formal code reviews first, then apply the static code analysis tools, and finally review the results through the code review process of choice. If an organization decides to first review the code with a programmer and mentor, it might consider using static code analysis first. This approach will likely catch a significant portion of code errors and save the expert valuable time in identifying them. Static code analysis and review is particularly well suited to rapid development and GitOps environments, where changes often apply to a single component. For example, if the software design properly isolates component behaviors, static analysis will catch most of the code errors.

So, why dynamic analysis? Simply put, static analysis doesn't catch every code defect. It is particularly limited when it comes to addressing issues in complex, multicomponent applications. It also provides little to no value for measuring performance or testing policies for scaling and load balancing. These limitations are where dynamic code analysis comes into play.

How to coordinate dynamic and static analysis Just as development teams already use static code analysis routinely -- even if it's not formally mandated or managed -- they also use dynamic code analysis. Routine software testing and running software to verify a fix or validate the initial implementation are forms of dynamic code analysis. So, it's not a matter of static code analysis vs. dynamic code analysis. Teams likely already use both. The question becomes how to use both effectively. Static code analysis is best paired with code review. Dynamic code analysis is suited to some form of automated testing and test data generation. Teams should focus dynamic code analysis first on areas where static analysis is likely to be ineffective, such as component performance, application performance, application logic, security validation and crossing component boundaries.