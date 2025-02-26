How to fix software bugs: Guide and best practices

Despite a development team's best intentions, software bugs happen.

Bugs are coding errors that the user experiences. When bugs are present, the user might experience performance issues, incorrect application behaviors, application freezes or complete crashes. They can be present anywhere within an application codebase and might include security issues, errors in API code or database problems.

In general, bugs interrupt a customer's ability to get work done with an application. They can vary in severity from a minor customer annoyance to a complete crash or freeze that causes customers to perform rework.

Developers often respond to bugs by entering them as enhancement requests in response to customer feedback. It's always preferable to identify bugs during development rather than respond after customers experience issues. Still, regardless of the development team's best prevention efforts, some bugs will manifest.

Because absolute prevention isn't possible, software development teams must understand how to fix software bugs to prevent recurring errors.

10 best practices for fixing bugs Development teams must create best practices to ensure bug fixes follow a detailed process to prevent future occurrences. Ideally, once a team fixes a customer bug, the same bug is never experienced by another customer. Best practices for fixing bugs include the following. 1. Diagnose the bug and trace it to a root cause When a user identifies a defect, developers need to debug the code and trace the error back to the root cause. Otherwise, the bug fix might only repair a symptom rather than fixing the bug completely. 2. Replicate the bug in a test or development environment Reproducing a bug in a test or development environment helps determine the root cause. Some bugs are the result of differences in application settings or even platforms. Developers fix bugs more effectively when they can reproduce the error and fully debug the issues. 3. Consider using automated testing tools with AI technology to find bugs fast AI technology provides a rapid means of identifying defects during the development cycle. Many modern automated testing tools include AI technology to help teams identify defects and write tests, such as unit tests. Most also include the ability to execute tests in parallel to save time and reduce rework. 4. Collaborate to identify the bug and test repair options Building active collaboration habits between development team members helps get customer-reported bugs fixed rapidly and accurately. Talking through defects together also improves repair options by brainstorming design and coding options. 5. Retest all bug fixes before releasing the new build to production Always test bug fixes in a test environment before creating or releasing a new build to customers. Modern applications are complex and often highly integrated. Retesting helps reduce any new bugs generated by a fix. Regardless of how fast the team applies a fix and generates a new build, the customer will not be satisfied if a fix introduces a new bug. 6. Update test cases so that any reoccurrence of a bug is identified in future testing Testers must update existing tests or create new test cases for all production bugs. Add production bugs to regularly scheduled regression or smoke test execution suites to prevent the bug from reoccurring in the future. 7. Add unit or coded testing to identify the bug internally should it reoccur Development teams must create unit tests for production bug fixes or add coded test scripts into existing build verification suites. Including a test prevents the bug from reaching customers again by identifying it before a test build is created. 8. Once tests are developed and the fix is confirmed, push the application code to production Once all test cases for the bug have passed, developers create a new build and move it to a test server for smoke and regression testing. Executing smoke and regression testing identifies any other bugs that may have been created with the fix. Always plan time to test bug fixes by running a full smoke and regression test, as this prevents customers from experiencing additional bugs or bug repeats in new builds. 9. Once the bug passes internal testing, contact the customer and request a retest Most customers retest bugs from new builds. Request feedback on the customer's retest. Wait for customer feedback to verify the fix meets their needs before closing out the bug. 10. Distribute feedback to the rest of the team Development teams must continuously improve the production bug process to avoid repeat occurrences. When the team reviews the iteration or release, make it a point to discuss all customer-reported bugs and fixes as a team training initiative. Customer feedback on bug fixes is critical to supporting positive UX for the application. As a final step, verify the bug record documents all testing results and customer feedback, along with a link to the current test cases.