Fixing a critical bug in IT takes coordination and patience

The moment IT staff see a notable software bug on the local news station, they know it's going to be a long day in the IT department.

Soon, a flood of emails flows in as executives, customers and managers all want answers as soon as possible. For the most part, IT teams roll software bug remediation into their traditional maintenance cycle. But it's the critical bugs that make the news and grab people's attention.

Even if an organization's IT systems are up to date, a newsworthy bug is going to be an issue regardless. And if the IT team is seeing the news, so is the organization's executive team.

Here are some important steps IT operations teams can take to manage critical bug response and remediation.

Organize staff first A critical bug that affects multiple systems requires all IT staff hands on deck. However, the key is not the number of hands, but rather how they're used. Any panicked or rushed decisions are liable to result in errors and chaos, which will only exacerbate -- and further extend -- the problem. For IT staff, handling the situation to control the narrative requires defined communication and investigation. 1. Communication Establish a dedicated person, or team of people, to communicate the situation to users, management and business leaders. This can be a rotating responsibility or a dedicated role, but it is a vital one. The rest of the IT team will work on other aspects of a critical bug fix and won't have time to field questions from users, managers and executives. A known, central source for information prevents constant work interruptions for staff attacking the problem. The dedicated contact should deliver a vetted but thorough message to loop people into the situation. The message might vary between audiences, from users to executives, but shouldn't stray far. Be transparent without oversharing -- and that goes for messages to executives too. IT won't know all the details right away, and it's OK to say that. It's better than lying and causing more issues. 2. Investigation Investigate the bug itself alongside its total area of effect on systems and applications. Ideally, at least two IT pros should conduct this process in concert. The information-gathering stage is critical to formulate a plan for remediation. As staff learn more about the bug and create options for resolution, communicate these updates on a schedule via the assigned delegate. Then those affected by the bug will not look for per-second updates, but on a 15- or 30-minute -- or even longer -- schedule. The two big questions to answer are what was affected and to what extent. It can take time to pull together this information, but it forms the basis for all communications about the issue.