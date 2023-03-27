What is triage in IT? Triage is a term referring to the assignment of priority levels to tasks or individuals to determine the most effective order in which to deal with them. Triage originated in a military medical context and is now widely used in information technology (IT) and business environments, where it is an integral part of business process management (BPM). An IT operations department constantly triages issues to decide which problems are most urgent.

How triage in IT works The fundamental steps in triaging an IT incident vary. However, the basic process involves the following steps: Assessment. The initial assessment of the incident identifies the problem. Categorization. The incident is categorized in terms of the type of incident and the severity. Prioritization. It's placed in the remediation lineup according to its severity rating and overall importance to the business operations and functionality. Assignment. The appropriate person is assigned to fix the issue. Closure. A report is filed on the incident. Triage capabilities are an important part of an overall incident response process. Triage can be handled manually in situations where the volume of incidents is relatively small. In larger organizations and environments where there are lots of incidents, specialized trouble-ticket systems automate the triage process. Systems such as Atlassian's Jira can be programmed to assign severity levels and route tickets to specific IT staff.

Why triage is important? IT departments face a number of problems each day. As a result, management must prioritize issues that present the greatest threat to the organization's ability to conduct its business and serve customers. Establishing levels of severity in relation to the overall business and identifying the severity level of each item early in the process ensure the most important problems are solved first. Linking the triage process to the employees who have the requisite skills to address specific issues also moves the process along. Typically, IT departments have a multilevel triage arrangement. For example, tier 1 issues are the simplest, least critical and easiest to fix. As such, they can be assigned to anyone on the IT staff. They can also wait longer to be acted on. Incidents rated tier 2 or tier 3 are more complex and significant in their impact on IT and business operations. They must be addressed faster and require a higher level of experience and expertise from the technicians and engineers assigned to them.

Steps to establishing a triage capability Establishing a triage capability requires addressing the roles of triage, how it will operate, the levels of severity, the need for automated triage technology and funding. Additional characteristics to consider for a triage process include the following: Types of events. Clearly identifying what events are covered by the system is critical. These can range from simple password resets to enlisting software engineering teams to troubleshoot complex system issues.

Examples of triage in IT Triage is used in various ways in IT, including the following: IT operations. Top-priority issues must be dealt with as they arise. Less important issues are attended to when no top-priority issues remain. However, that time might never come, and the least urgent problems might never be dealt with unless they are reassessed at a higher-priority level.

Why automated triage is preferred In a busy data center, help desks handle hundreds of trouble tickets daily, addressing a number of defects and issues. Automated systems streamline the ticket process and increase help desk efficiency. These automation systems collect data on the root cause of an event and assign testers or a testing team to analyze it. They provide useful performance data, such as how long it takes to process a ticket to completion and how many triage team members were needed to resolve specific issues. This data is important for use by business analysts and project managers to project staffing needs and secure resources to remediate incidents in a timely fashion. By contrast, a manual ticketing triage system is prone to human error. Tickets can easily be assigned to someone not trained in the issue or forgotten altogether.