SLAs for disaster recovery: Free template and guide

When contracting technology disaster recovery services, a service-level agreement is one of the most important items on your checklist.

A service-level agreement (SLA) is essentially a contract between your organization and the proposed service provider that specifies the products/services to be provided, expected performance levels from the vendor and customer performance expectations. It might also specify any penalties or remedies for failure to achieve the agreed-upon SLA metrics. SLAs are essential DR tools to make sure that the products and services you obtain are acceptable.

Depending on the size of the enterprise and the IT department, employees responsible for SLAs can vary. In a small to medium-sized business, SLA creation and management might be the responsibility of C-level executives, such as the CIO or CTO. In a larger enterprise, senior department heads or other non-executive IT leaders are more likely to head this process. In such situations, delegation of SLA responsibilities is often done simply to free up C-level managers for other mission-critical duties.

Included in this article is a free disaster recovery service-level agreement template your organization can use for DR products and services. There are many different formats and styles for a DR SLA, from a very simple document to complex tables with detailed performance expectations for a broad range of activities.

The included service-level agreement template is an example of an SLA an organization might have with a cloud DR service provider. In your SLA, be sure to specify financial penalties and remedies if performance or response times are unacceptable. If a vendor doesn't accept SLAs, seek another vendor.

Types of service-level agreements You can tailor the SLA template included with this article to support a wide variety of IT situations, but this template is centered on disaster recovery. Click on the image above

to download and print out

our free service-level

agreement template. IT product and service providers, cloud computing providers and network service providers execute SLAs with customers to establish expectations and penalties for nonperformance. They might also use SLAs to demonstrate their capabilities and commitment to service versus competing vendors. Following are the three main types of service-level agreements: Service-based SLA. This is for a service -- often third-party managed -- and it establishes performance parameters for all customers using that service. Customer-based SLA. This is based solely on an agreement between the vendor and the individual customer and covers all services being provided to that customer. Multi-level SLA. This SLA focuses on corporate activities and covers all users in the customer organization. It's used to avoid duplicate or conflicting agreements across the organization.

SLA goals and objectives When procuring a managed service to support DR requirements such as data backup and recovery or alternate data storage resources, customers want assurances that the service will be available and functional when needed. The main SLA objectives for DR include performance metrics, downtime metrics, and recovery, repair and restoration metrics. These establish what constitutes acceptable performance and can include other metrics such as minimum time between failures and the minimum time to repair. Other relevant metrics agreed to by the vendor and customer can also be included. An additional -- and often just as important -- objective is to establish penalties and remedies for unacceptable or marginal performance against the agreed upon metrics. Input from senior IT leaders on this issue should be encouraged, as these leaders might have prior experience dealing with DR requirements.

Service-level agreement components The following table provides a checklist of relevant SLA components for a DR application. For a disaster recovery SLA to be successful, the parties must agree on what is provided, the metrics to be satisfied, the method of monitoring and reporting service delivery, and remedies for failure to satisfy SLA requirements.

Services applicable to service-level agreements Following are some examples of services that are candidates for internal metrics included in a disaster recovery SLA: Fulfillment of contracted recovery time objectives following a disruption.

Fulfillment of contracted recovery point objectives following a disruption.

Completion of one risk assessment for each business unit per year.

Completion of one tabletop exercise for the main DR plan.

Completion of failover/failback tests on mission-critical applications as identified in the business impact analysis (BIA). Availability and uptime metrics of managed DR services, such as managed backup and recovery and DRaaS services. Review and update of BIA data annually. The following are examples of service-level agreements for externally provided services: Backup speed of mission-critical data files by a cloud backup service provider.

Work area recovery centers, specifically how quickly the customer can access the agreed-upon workspace upon a disaster declaration.

Recovery of internet connectivity following disruption of local access facilities.

Time required to fail over mission-critical applications from primary to backup servers.

Time required to fail back recovered systems via a cloud-based service.

Disaster recovery metrics and SLAs To evaluate performance for disaster recovery SLAs, benchmarks such as tier 1 and tier 2 metrics must exist. High-level DR metrics are considered tier 1. Tier 2 metrics can be more detailed than tier 1 and can be found in technology DR plans. They are often based on DR professional standards such as the National Institute for Standards and Technology SP 800-34, Contingency Planning Guide for Information Technology (IT) Systems. As you'll see in our disaster recovery service-level agreement template, key components of SLA development include the identification of performance metrics, agreement to them by all parties, a process for monitoring service delivery against the metrics, plus a process for evaluating performance, resolving SLA violations and defining penalties for poor performance.

The impact of artificial intelligence on SLAs Artificial intelligence has rapidly embedded itself in all aspects of IT, including disaster recovery. If a service provider plans to implement a service using AI, customers must make sure that the use of AI is factored into the SLA. This is especially important for the services to be delivered and acceptable performance metrics.