6 DRaaS risks to assess and mitigate

Disaster recovery as a service presents an array of opportunities for IT operations personnel to protect their infrastructure and resources. But using disaster recovery as a service comes with risks.

DRaaS uses the infrastructure and computing resources of cloud services to provide a realistic alternative to an on-site DR strategy. Administrators can use it to supplement existing DR activities by adding greater performance capabilities. They can also use the technology to completely replace existing DR activities.

Like any advanced technology, DRaaS and similar cloud options bring risks to the discussion. For example, if an organization's DR program was once completely on-site, managed by the IT department, bringing in cloud service vendors and managed service providers introduces new unknowns to the process. Although a third party can take a more proactive interest in your DR requirements, DRaaS users must increase their diligence when dealing with the new players.

To get the most out of DRaaS tools, users must assess the associated risks. A key tool for assessing and reducing DRaaS risks is a service-level agreement (SLA). It spells out what the DRaaS vendor must provide based on various performance metrics, such as percent uptime, percent availability of resources and security breaches blocked. It also spells out remedies, such as financial penalties or refunds of maintenance costs, for vendor failure to satisfy SLA requirements.

To conduct a more thorough DRaaS risk assessment, IT and DR leaders must examine DRaaS tools and processes carefully. Following are six risks associated with DRaaS, along with some tips on how to mitigate them.