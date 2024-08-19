6 popular managed services pricing models

Popular managed services pricing models in use today offer a range of options for generating revenue.

For a startup managed service provider (MSP) or a company transitioning to managed services from another channel business model, pricing ranks among the top considerations along with sales and service delivery. How to price your services is a critical question and one that requires careful deliberation. A misstep here can damage a service provider's prospects for growth and profitability.

The primary managed services pricing models at an MSP's disposal include monitoring only, per device, per user, tiered pricing, all you can eat and a la carte. The following sections describe each pricing model and its core attributes. All have something to offer a budding MSP business, but there must be a close fit between the model and how your customers want to buy services.

2. Per-device pricing model The per-device pricing model is fairly simple and many MSPs use it primarily for this reason. The premise is to develop a flat fee for each type of device that is supported in a customer environment. For instance, a basic per-device pricing model might designate a flat fee of $69 per desktop, $299 per server, $29 per network printer and $99 per managed network. The biggest benefits of this approach, compared to other managed services pricing models, are that it's very easy to quote and illustrate costs for a potential customer with per-device pricing. It's also easy for the MSP to modify the monthly service fee as the customer adds additional devices. Something to think about when evaluating this model is that it can lend itself to selling managed IT services based more on price than benefit to the customer. Experienced MSPs will realize this and modify their sales presentation accordingly.

3. Per-user pricing model The per-user pricing model is like the per-device model, with the difference being that the flat fee is billed per user, per month and covers support for all devices used by each user. This might entail supporting an office PC and any mobile devices or home-based equipment in the case of remote users.

4. Tiered pricing model The tiered pricing model might be the most popular among MSPs. The premise is to build several bundled packages of services with each increasingly more expensive package providing more services to the customer. With the tiered pricing model, for instance, a "bronze" desktop managed services package might include basic phone and remote support, patch management and virus and adware removal for an entry-level price. Bumping up to the higher-priced "silver" desktop managed services package might include on-site visits, and the "gold" package might include emergency after-hours support.

5. All-you-can-eat pricing model The all-you-can-eat pricing model is extremely flexible and includes all remote support, on-site support and lab or bench time for an entire organization for a flat fee per month. It might provide 24/7 year-round support or services during certain hours and/or days of the month only, with additional charges billed for services rendered outside of those times. The primary goal is to provide the customer with the ability to realistically budget IT support costs over a year's time and to experience no extraordinary billing fluctuations. MSPs sometimes refer to such all-encompassing, fixed-fee approaches as value-based pricing. With the value-based strategy, an MSP sets pricing based on how it believes the customer will value a complete roster of outsourced services.

6. A la carte pricing model The a la carte model contrasts with all-inclusive, or bundled, managed services pricing models. In a la carte pricing, an MSP sells discrete services that address specific customer needs. Those services could include business continuity and disaster recovery, managed backup and patch management. A la carte pricing gives customers the ability to select and pay for just the services they need. They can also select multiple offerings to create a customized package of managed IT services.