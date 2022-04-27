7 business process management challenges and how to fix them

To better understand and improve how their companies operate, enterprises implement business process management initiatives to streamline workflows, boost overall productivity, reduce compliance risks, eliminate waste, lower costs, enrich customer experiences, and increase agility, scalability and process efficiency.

A single business process can span many different roles, tasks and systems, all executed in different ways. Technology executives, business managers and leadership teams need to take a bird's-eye view of their organization and determine how and why business processes break down. Quick fixes may seem like an answer but could limit long-term business opportunities and ROI.

Implementing business process management (BPM) can take many forms, ranging from a deep analysis of operations to formal mapping of business processes to deploying a comprehensive set of tools and capabilities. An improved process can mean different things to different stakeholders, depending on compensation structures, status and business metrics. It's also essential to consider how incentives are aligned across departments, partners and customers.

To maximize the benefits of a BPM initiative, several BPM challenges must be addressed, including corporate culture, management style, testing capabilities, technology and market trends, and communication.