How to set business goals, step by step

What are business goals?

Business goals articulate what a business aims to achieve over a period of time. To be effective, business goals should be specific and include a date by which they should be accomplished. The specificity and the timeline enable organizations to measure if they've met their stated goals -- and, if not, to know by how much they've fallen short.

"Business goals are the way that businesses keep their activities aligned," said George Westerman, senior lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management and CIO award co-chair of the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium.

An organization can set as many goals as it chooses, and it can set goals for the enterprise as a whole and for individual units within the organization. Business goals can also be broken into short-term goals, midterm goals and long-term goals. But all business goals must identify a specific target the business aims to achieve over the specified timeline, said Jennifer Jones, senior research advisor in the industry practice at Info-Tech Research Group and SoftwareReviews.

"Grow the production department by 20% over the next three years" is an example of the specificity that makes up a business goal, she said.

Business goals identify what the business aims to achieve, but they do not state how the organization plans to get them done. The business's strategic plan typically lays out at a high level the actions that the organization intends to take to reach its goals.

It's also important to note that, in many companies, business goals are not synonymous with business objectives. Some organizations differentiate between the two by defining business objectives as achievements or milestones that can be achieved in support of and along the way to reaching the business goal.

Furthermore, business goals are not the same as a mission statement or a vision statement, Jones noted. These high-level statements, in contrast to business goals, typically state the reason the organization exists and how it sees itself fulfilling its mission. They drive "a company's organizational culture and answer the questions, 'What do we do? Whom do we serve? How do we service them?'" she said.