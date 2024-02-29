The importance of edge case testing: When to fix the bug

Sometimes it's easy to determine the urgency of problems unveiled during the software testing process. Other times, edge cases emerge.

While major bugs that affect many users should be fixed as quickly as possible, edge case issues are more difficult to prioritize. These are problems that affect a limited number of users or that only occur under rare circumstances. With edge cases, developers and software testers are faced with a tough question: Is the problem worth fixing?

There's no universal answer to this question. However, there are basic guidelines for reacting to edge cases in ways that optimize outcomes for developers, testers and users alike.

What is an edge case in software testing? In software testing, an edge case is a problem that is not likely to have a serious effect on the experience of most end users. An edge case only affects a small subset of users and often occurs under configurations or circumstances that rarely exist in real-world environments. Consider an example where a development team is testing a web application that needs to support users who connect from a device running any OS. The tests reveal that the app doesn't display properly on devices running FreeBSD -- an operating system that, despite its merits, is in use by a very small number of people. This is an edge case because unless the user community is dominated by FreeBSD users, the bug will not affect the majority of the user community.

Why is finding edge cases in software testing important? Although finding bugs that affect large numbers of users is important, identifying as many edge cases as possible is critical too. If a bug exists, testers and developers should be aware of it, even if it doesn't affect many users. The more bugs the team is aware of today, the better positioned it will be to reduce total bugs in the future. An edge case in one version of an application, if left unchecked, could grow into a major bug in future versions -- especially if developers make code changes that enable the bug to manifest. In addition, finding edge cases is valuable because an organization might decide to prioritize a certain group of users who are affected by an edge case. Consider an example where an organization chooses to market heavily to FreeBSD users. In that scenario, knowledge of an edge case that affects FreeBSD users would suddenly become important, and the ability to fix the bug proactively would help the organization achieve its goals.

The challenge of responding to edge cases in software testing Knowing that an edge case exists is one thing. Deciding what to do about it is another. The chief challenge that development and software testing teams face when it comes to edge case bugs is that the time and resources required to resolve them might not be worth it. For example, if a bug only affects 0.01% of an organization's users and fixing it occupies 10% of the organization's developers for a week, it might not be worth fixing. There are often other, more serious bugs to occupy the development team's time and budget.

Deciding whether to ignore edge cases in software testing There are no hard-and-fast rules about deciding whether to ignore an edge case. Engineers must make decisions on a case-by-case basis, considering the following questions. What percentage of total users are affected by the bug? The fewer users affected, the less sense it typically makes to fix the bug.

How much revenue is at stake? Revenue per user is also important. If the users affected by the bug account for significant revenue -- even if the total number of users is low -- it should probably be more of a priority.

How much time does the team expect the fix to take? If it's a quick fix, it's probably worth doing.

Will the fix delay other goals, such as releasing a major new version of an application? If so, it might make more sense to ignore the bug. If the fix doesn't stall other operations, there's less of a case to be made for ignoring it.

Can users work around the bug? In some cases, it might be feasible to teach users how to avoid the bug. For example, they might need to upgrade to a newer browser version. Although ideally the bug wouldn't exist at all, providing workarounds makes fixing the bug less important.

Is it a simple edge case or a "corner" case? Corner cases -- the "cousin" of edge cases -- exist when multiple conditions need to be true for a bug to affect users. For example, they might have to be running a non-mainstream browser on an unusual operating system. In a corner case, the number of users likely to be affected by the bug is even smaller than in an edge case. Resolving a corner case might also be more complicated, as there are multiple factors at play and each needs to be fixed individually. Fixing a corner case might make less sense than when dealing with a classic edge case, where one condition and one underlying issue are at stake.