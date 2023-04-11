Microsoft mends Windows zero-day on April Patch Tuesday

Several older patches resurfaced for April Patch Tuesday, but a Windows flaw that was under active attack before Microsoft released its monthly security updates gets top billing.

In total, Microsoft addressed 97 unique new CVEs and provided updates for five older vulnerabilities for a sum of 102 vulnerabilities this month. Seven of the new CVEs were rated critical.

Microsoft squashes Windows bug exploited in the wild A Windows zero-day that affects Windows desktop and server systems, including Windows Server 2008/2008 R2, should be addressed quickly by administrators. CVE-2023-28252 is a Windows Common Log File System Driver elevation-of-privilege vulnerability rated important. An attacker does not need user interaction to take advantage of this bug, just authentication to the network. If the attacker exploits the vulnerability, they could take system-level privileges on the machine, which would give wide-ranging access across the infrastructure of the affected organization.

A Windows vulnerability from 2013 reappears A bug from 2013 re-emerged in Microsoft's security update releases in January and again this month, which will require administrators to make manual adjustments if they decide to implement the fix. The WinVerifyTrust Signature Validation (CVE-2013-3900) vulnerability, rated important, affects supported Windows desktop and server systems. Microsoft originally disclosed this vulnerability on Dec. 10, 2013. Microsoft notified customers in January of the steps needed to mitigate this vulnerability for supported Windows systems and then issued an update for April Patch Tuesday that added several Server Core installations to the affected products list. If the administrator applies the fix via a Windows registry setting, then this would enable stricter Authenticode signature verification for greater scrutiny of digital signatures in applications. Chris Goettl Chris Goettl Chris Goettl, Ivanti vice president of security product management, said Microsoft made the correction optional because this heightened protection could increase the number of false positives reported. "There could be some edge cases where it could be abused in some environments, but the risk is low. Otherwise Microsoft would have taken a stronger hand with it a while back," he said.

Another patch from the past materializes Microsoft issued an April Patch Tuesday security update to correct a curl remote-code execution flaw (CVE-2022-43552), rated important, first reported Feb. 9. The bug in the open-source tool affects several Microsoft products, including Windows server and desktop systems, and version 2.0 of CBL-Mariner, a Linux OS used in Microsoft cloud and edge products. In March Patch Tuesday, Microsoft reported a fix was in development and indicated it found more affected products that use the data-transfer tool. Curl version 7.87.0 corrects the vulnerability. After applying the patch on Windows systems, administrators must undo mitigations that blocked curl execution to resume using the tool.

Fix for Windows domain controllers delayed Administrators who were bracing for an April Patch Tuesday update related to a Windows Kerberos elevation-of-privilege vulnerability have more time to prepare for changes to their domain controllers. Microsoft originally planned to implement the third deployment phase of its multi-step rollout of Kerberos protocol changes on April 11. The Windows Message Center still shows the original deployment date, but updated Knowledge Base article KB5020805 indicates the change moved to June 13. Microsoft did not disclose the reason for the delay. The Kerberos changes stem from the CVE-2022-37967 vulnerability first disclosed on Nov. 8, 2022. The third phase of this security-hardening procedure will not allow deactivation of Privileged Attribute Certificate signatures. Administrators now have until Oct. 10 before Microsoft implements what it calls "full enforcement phase" to fully mitigate the issue by blocking vulnerable connections from non-compliant devices.

Other security updates of note for April Patch Tuesday While most of this month's patches fall under the Windows cumulative update umbrella and don't require much effort to deploy, administrators should pay close attention to a Raw Image Extension remote-code execution vulnerability (CVE-2023-28291), rated critical, for Windows 10 and 11 systems. This app installs from the Microsoft Store. If administrators set up desktop systems to update Microsoft Store apps automatically, then the issue will resolve itself. But in a disconnected environment or if the Microsoft Store automatic update settings are not enabled, then administrators will have to take extra steps to deploy the patch. On an unpatched system, an attacker could exploit the vulnerability after logging into the system and running a specially crafted application to overtake the machine or enticing a user to open the specially crafted application through email or instant message. Administrators will also have to handle four bugs related to SQL Server: CVE-2023-23375. Microsoft Open Database Connectivity (ODBC) and Object Linking and Embedding Database (OLE DB) remote-code execution vulnerability affects the Microsoft ODBC driver for SQL Server.

Microsoft Open Database Connectivity (ODBC) and Object Linking and Embedding Database (OLE DB) remote-code execution vulnerability affects the Microsoft ODBC driver for SQL Server. CVE-2023-28304. Microsoft ODBC and OLE DB remote-code execution vulnerability affects the Microsoft ODBC driver for SQL Server.

Microsoft ODBC and OLE DB remote-code execution vulnerability affects the Microsoft ODBC driver for SQL Server. CVE-2023-23384. Microsoft SQL Server remote-code execution vulnerability affects supported Microsoft SQL Server systems; and

Microsoft SQL Server remote-code execution vulnerability affects supported Microsoft SQL Server systems; and CVE-2023-28275. Microsoft Windows Data Access Components (WDAC) OLE DB provider for SQL Server remote-code execution vulnerability affects Windows desktop and server systems.