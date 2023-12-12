Microsoft delivers light December Patch Tuesday for admins

Microsoft delivered an early holiday present in the form of no zero-days and one of the lightest patching workloads in recent memory.

For December Patch Tuesday, Microsoft addressed 38 vulnerabilities, four of which were re-released to address lingering problems with earlier Visual Studio patches. Four vulnerabilities were rated critical. Microsoft also mitigated a speculative execution flaw in some AMD processors.

Admins should prioritize patching their Windows machines and quickly deploy the cumulative update. One of the more alarming flaws this month is a critical Windows MSHTML Platform remote-code execution vulnerability (CVE-2023-35628). With a CVSS rating of 8.1, Microsoft rated this flaw with "exploitation more likely."

The vulnerability affects MSHTML, the browser engine used in Microsoft Outlook. Attackers can exploit this vulnerability by sending a malicious email to a user. Unlike similar flaws, this one does not require the user to view the email in the Outlook preview pane to trigger the exploit.

"That's what's scary about this one. It is instantly exploited as soon as it hits the machine and gets processed by Outlook," said Chris Goettl, vice president of security product management at Ivanti.

Two other critical vulnerabilities affect the Internet Connection Sharing (ICS) feature in Windows. Both CVE-2023-35630 and CVE-2023-35641 are remote-code execution flaws with a CVSS rating of 8.8. A third ICS bug (CVE-2023-35642) is rated important with a CVSS rating of 6.5.

ICS is a Windows feature that shares a computer's internet connection with other machines on the same local area network (LAN).

An attacker could exploit CVE-2023-35641 by transmitting a maliciously crafted DHCP message to a server running ICS. To exploit CVE-2023-35630, the attacker needs to modify a setting in the DHCPv6 message structure. In either scenario, the attack would be limited to other machines on the LAN.

Microsoft adds mitigation for AMD speculative leaks flaw Microsoft released a patch for CVE-2023-20588 to address speculative data leaks from vulnerabilities in certain AMD processors. AMD released a security bulletin in August and assessed the risk as low, primarily because the attacker would need local access to exploit the vulnerability. Goettl said that while these types of CPU bugs generate a lot of publicity, they typically have little impact. Chris Goettl Chris Goettl "Looking at this through a risk-based lens, these have been continually overhyped and never brought any real-world risk in active exploitations," Goettl said. "Don't ignore it completely, but also don't break your back to get it resolved right away." Goettl said admins can package the patched AMD firmware and deliver it with other driver and firmware updates. He said most machines only need this type of bulk update twice a year, and admins could coordinate this maintenance with a major feature release in Windows to streamline the process.