How to deploy an Exchange Server cumulative update

When you need to play catch-up with your email system, getting the latest Exchange Server cumulative update is one way to stay compliant and introduce new features to your organization.

Microsoft releases cumulative updates for supported versions of Exchange Server to address security vulnerabilities, correct problems and add new capabilities to the on-premises email platform. Admins should deploy these cumulative updates as soon as possible while following best practices to avoid a lengthy outage. Microsoft typically requires Exchange Server to be on a specific cumulative update to maintain technical support. This guide helps administrators prepare to install an Exchange cumulative update, perform troubleshooting if problems happen and how to undo the upgrade as a last resort.

What are Exchange cumulative updates? An Exchange cumulative update is a full build of Exchange Server that encompasses every upgrade from the previous cumulative update and any available hotfixes and security updates. In addition to eliminating vulnerabilities, an Exchange Server cumulative update can add stability, improve performance and add new features. Microsoft originally released Exchange cumulative updates quarterly but gradually changed to a less predictable schedule. Since 2022, the company released one cumulative update a year for Exchange 2019 and one cumulative update total for Exchange Server 2016.

Conduct checks before updating Exchange Server Before installing an Exchange cumulative update, use the following guidelines to avoid unpleasant surprises during the update. Review the Microsoft release notes for the cumulative update. This helps you prepare for the prerequisites, known issues or specific instructions that will streamline the update process. If you have a change management process, consider using it for Exchange Server updates to reduce risks. Backups of your Exchange environment, including its databases, with documented recovery steps to revert to the previous state are helpful if you encounter serious issues. It's also important to have the same backup and restore procedure in place for Active Directory. During the cumulative update installation, mail flow stops, so plan for service disruption and schedule the update during a period that will affect the fewest users. Check prerequisites, including service pack and pre-update requirements, sufficient permissions and disk space. Verify if your Exchange Server version meets the prerequisites for the cumulative update. For example, to check the Exchange Server version, use the following PowerShell command: Get-ExchangeServer | Select Name, AdminDisplayVersion A PowerShell script that gathers other key information on the Exchange Server, such as .NET Framework version, permissions and perquisites, and outputs the results in the report. This is one way to avoid problems before and after installing the update. Any Exchange customizations are overwritten so document, review and make backups of these settings. Third-party applications or add-ons may not be compatible with the cumulative update version so plan to address potential conflicts and remedies for this upgrade. Check the cumulative update on a lab system that mirrors your production setup. This helps you identify and address issues before applying the update in the working Exchange environment. Ensure you have access to appropriate support channels, whether Microsoft support or internal IT experts, in case of problems during or after the update.