Can a virtual machine infect its host with a virus?

Virtual machines offer isolation, flexibility and ease of use, making them popular for development, testing and running applications in an isolated environment.

The sandboxed nature of virtual machines theoretically prevents any malware within the VM from reaching the host system, but from a security perspective, VMs are not automatically or inherently secure. Further, a false sense of security can lead to inadequate security measures and access controls, putting both VMs and hosts at risk of attack.

What is a virtual machine? A virtual machine is a software emulation of a physical computer. It runs an OS and applications just like a physical machine, but the VM is managed by a hypervisor, a layer of software that allocates resources from the host computer -- CPU, memory and storage -- to the VM. Network segmentation controls the traffic between VMs and hosts, and each VM has its own virtualized hardware, meaning it does not interact with the host's physical hardware directly.

How can the host of a virtual machine become compromised? Several vectors can cause the infection of VM hosts, despite the isolation. Here are some common attack vectors that can potentially lead to such infections. A breakdown of how virtual machines work Hypervisor vulnerabilities The hypervisor is the software layer that manages VMs. If there are vulnerabilities in the hypervisor, attackers can exploit these to gain control over the host system. A hacker could exploit a vulnerability to execute arbitrary code on the host. Overreliance on the hypervisor's security might lead to neglecting other important security measures. While hypervisors are designed with security in mind, they are not infallible and can have vulnerabilities that attackers might exploit. VM escape attacks These are when attackers exploit vulnerabilities to break out of the VM's sandbox and execute code on the host. Although rare, VM escape attacks are possible. If an attacker can exploit a vulnerability in the hypervisor, they can break out of a VM and gain access to the host system, potentially compromising other VMs as well. Shared resources exploitation If a VM and a host system share resources, such as folders, network interfaces or clipboard, malware can use these shared channels to propagate. Users often enable shared folders for convenience, not realizing the security risks. Misconfiguration Security configurations in the hypervisor could be faulty in their composition, weakening isolation. For example, enabling unrestricted network access for a VM can expose the host system to network-based attacks. Human error Users might inadvertently transfer malware from a VM to the host system by copying infected files or using shared devices, like USB drives. Weak access controls can allow an attacker to utilize accounts that have higher privileges than they should. Outdated systems An unpatched or outdated hypervisor or VM OS with vulnerabilities increases the risk of these being exploited. Administrators might focus exclusively on securing VMs and neglect the host system's security. Since the host is a critical part of the infrastructure, its compromise can have widespread consequences. Hackers can exploit a vulnerability in a third-party management plugin for the hypervisor to gain access to the host. Third-party tools and plugins Hackers can exploit a vulnerability in a third-party management plugin for the hypervisor to gain access to the host. The Virtualized Environment Neglected Operations Manipulation vulnerability in 2015 affected several virtualization platforms, including Xen, Kernel-based Virtual Machine and Quick Emulator. Because of VENOM, attackers could escape from a VM and execute arbitrary code on the host system by exploiting a flaw in the virtual floppy drive code.