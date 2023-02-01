What's new with the EXO v3 module for Exchange admins?

Exchange Online admins got an upgrade recently when Microsoft pushed out an upgrade to its PowerShell module used to manage the hosted email platform.

In September 2022, Microsoft released the Exchange Online PowerShell v3 module, also called the EXO v3 module. It gives a direct connection to Exchange Online to perform various administrative tasks, such as exporting a list of mailboxes on the tenant, rather than use the admin portal. This module also provides PowerShell access to other areas in Office 365/Microsoft 365, such as security and compliance and Exchange Online Protection.

How is the Exchange Online PowerShell v3 module used? Administrators have several options to handle the different jobs that come their way. While most of this work can be done from the Exchange admin web portal, there are many instances of repetitive work better suited for a more efficient method via PowerShell rather than the point-and-click interface. Upon installation, the Microsoft Exchange Online module adds a set of PowerShell cmdlets for administrators to use in one-off tasks or to use in scripts to automate some of their more advanced activities. The cmdlets developed for bulk data processing and retrieval scenarios in Exchange Online include the following: Get-EXOMailbox

Get-EXORecipient

Get-EXOCasMailbox

Get-EXOMailboxPermission

Get-EXORecipientPermission

Get-EXOMailboxStatistics

Get-EXOMailboxFolderStatistics

Get-EXOMailboxFolderPermission

Get-EXOMobileDeviceStatistics

What's new in the EXO v3 module? The EXO v3 module used includes several improvements to the v2 module release. One of the main perks is that the EXO v3 module cmdlets use REST API calls rather than remote PowerShell sessions to perform work against Exchange Online for improved performance, security and reliability. Updates in this release include support for modern authentication, avoiding the need for basic authentication in the WinRM client machine. The updated cmdlets use REST API calls for better response and fewer failures when commands are delayed by network issues or complicated requests. Other enhancements include the following: Certificate based authentication, also called app-only authentication, for increased security and compliance.

UseRPSSession switch in the Connect-ExchangeOnline cmdlet for access to remote PowerShell cmdlets.

switch in the cmdlet for access to remote PowerShell cmdlets. Get-ConnectionInformation cmdlet retrieves details on REST-based connections to Exchange Online PowerShell.

cmdlet retrieves details on REST-based connections to Exchange Online PowerShell. SkipLoadingFormatData switch on the Connect-ExchangeOnline command in REST-based connections. As the name indicates, the switch does not load formatted data for better performance.