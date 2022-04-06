Use the AWS CLI to create an EC2 instance

AWS administrators have several ways to launch an EC2 instance. For reliable, automated and consistent launches, many use the AWS Command Line Interface.

Users might choose the AWS CLI over the AWS Console because it is a scalable way to launch cloud resources. The AWS CLI also involves far less manual work than the Console to create and initiate an EC2 instance. Users, however, might experience a learning curve going from the GUI-based AWS Console to commands.

In this step-by-step tutorial, learn how to use the AWS CLI to launch EC2 instances. It covers the initial setup for the AWS CLI environment, the minimum parameters required to launch an instance and additional important parameters commonly used in AWS deployments.

Step 1. Set up the scripting environment To start, install the CLI components. Refer to AWS' documentation for the latest commands, locations of packages and dependencies you need to install the AWS CLI in Linux, Apple MacOS and Windows operating systems. Next, ensure that the right permissions are configured in the environment where you will execute CLI commands. For the AWS CLI, AWS credentials are stored in the $HOME/.aws/credentials file. You can include AWS credentials in environment variables or in the command itself, but that creates security vulnerabilities. Instead, configure those credentials in a local file. If running commands from an EC2 instance, configure an AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) instance profile so you do not need to configure credentials internally. To follow this tutorial, the IAM user configured in the credentials file needs sufficient permissions to start EC2 instances and write permissions related to EC2. For example, the user must be able to create AWS security groups and Elastic Block Storage (EBS) volumes. Attach the AmazonEC2FullAccess IAM policy to the user to ensure they can complete the steps required. The AWS Region is an essential parameter to configure in the CLI. Use the file $HOME/.aws/config. You can also specify a region by setting the AWS_REGION environment variable or passing the parameter –region in the AWS CLI.

Step 2. Establish minimum parameters for the EC2 instance You need the following parameters to launch an EC2 instance: The AMI ID to launch the instance.

The EC2 instance type, which must be compatible with the AMI ID.

The VPC ID and Subnet ID where the instance will launch.

A security group ID to assign to the instance. If you are creating a new security group, do so before you launch the EC2 instance.

The EC2 key pair name. Without it, users cannot secure shell into the EC2 instance or access it through Windows Remote Desktop. Use the AMI Catalog screen in the EC2 Console to select an Amazon Machine Image. It shows the available AMIs for a particular region. Filter available AMIs by parameters such as OS, Architecture, AWS Marketplace Publisher, Pricing Model and Private AMIs. Note the relevant AMI IDs now -- the AMI IDs for scenarios where you plan to use the AWS CLI -- to avoid visiting this page each time you launch a new EC2 instance. This tutorial assumes certain aspects of the EC2 configuration already exist. It does not cover how to create a new VPC or Subnet, security group or EC2 key pair. To create the EC2 instance in the AWS CLI with the minimum recommended set of parameters, use the following commands: aws ec2 run-instances \ --image-id <ami-id> \ --instance-type <instance-type> \ --subnet-id <subnet-id> \ --security-group-ids <security-group-id> <security-group-id> … \ --key-name <ec2-key-pair-name>