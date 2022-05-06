Understand AWS Regions vs. Availability Zones

Even when you use the cloud, a physical data center still hosts your data. A data center's location can influence a cloud workload's latency, resiliency and cost. So, choosing a location should not be taken lightly.

In AWS, you can specify where workloads run with AWS Regions and Availability Zones (AZs). Both enable cloud admins to increase the reliability of workloads through geography. Learn the basics of AWS Regions and AZs, as well as how they differ and how they can influence your workloads.

What is an AWS Region? An AWS Region is a cluster of data centers in a specific geographic area, such as the Northeastern United States or Western Europe. It is a best practice to choose a region that is geographically close to users; this reduces latency because data reaches the users more quickly. Each AWS Region includes multiple AZs. However, each AZ is restricted to a specific AWS Region. You can use multiple AZs within one Region, but you can't use the same AZ across multiple Regions.

What is an AWS Availability Zone? An AZ is a standalone data center or set of data centers within a Region. Each AZ operates independently, so a failure in one won't affect others. In disaster recovery plans, enterprises use multiple AZs to increase redundancy and reliability. AZs shouldn't be confused with AWS Local Zones, which are extensions of a Region. Local Zones let you choose more specific geographic locations, such as Boston or Los Angeles. They are not designed to increase workload redundancy. They are valuable if your users are concentrated in a relatively small area, as they help reduce latency and meet strict compliance requirements. Visualize how AWS AZs and Regions fit together.

List of AWS Regions and AZs As of April 2022, AWS offers 26 launched Regions and 84 AZs (see table below). Configurations are subject to change. Region name Region code Number of AZs US East (Northern Virginia) us-east-1 6 US East (Ohio) us-east-2 3 US West (Oregon) us-west-2 4 US West (Northern California) us-west-1 3 AWS GovCloud (US-East) us-gov-east-1 3 AWS GovCloud (US-West) us-gov-west-1 3 Canada (Central) ca-central-1 3 South America (São Paulo) sa-east-1 3 Europe (Frankfurt) eu-central-1 3 Europe (Ireland) eu-west-1 3 Europe (London) eu-west-2 3 Europe (Milan) eu-south-1 3 Europe (Paris) eu-west-3 3 Europe (Stockholm) eu-north-1 3 Middle East (Bahrain) me-south-1 3 Africa (Cape Town) af-south-1 3 Asia Pacific (Hong Kong) ap-east-1 3 Asia Pacific (Mumbai) ap-south-1 3 Asia Pacific (Seoul) ap-northeast-2 4 Asia Pacific (Singapore) ap-southeast-1 3 Asia Pacific (Sydney) ap-southeast-2 3 Asia Pacific (Tokyo) ap-northeast-1 4 Asia Pacific (Osaka) ap-northeast-3 3 Asia Pacific (Jakarta) ap-southeast-3 3 Mainland China (Beijing) cn-north-1 3 Mainland China (Ningxia) cn-northwest-1 3 Availability Zones in a Region are named by letter -- for example, Availability Zone A or Availability Zone B. The code for an Availability Zone is its Region code followed by its specific letter. For example, the code for Availability Zone A in US East (Northern Virginia) would be us-east-1a. To verify which Availability Zones are available in each Region, use the command aws ec2 describe-availability-zones --region $REGION.