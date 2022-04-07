How cost and complexity factor into AWS DR strategies

As reliable as they can be, cloud services inevitably fail -- which makes disaster recovery essential.

When building a disaster recovery (DR) plan, AWS users must determine how much they are willing to spend, in terms of both time and money, to get their desired DR results. They must also understand AWS Availability Zones (AZs) and Regions, and how those concepts play into DR.

Levels of DR in AWS There are four levels of DR protection in AWS. According to the cloud provider, those options vary, in terms of cost and complexity. They are listed below, starting with the least costly and complex option and becoming increasingly more expensive and complex: Backup and restore. Admins typically choose this option for DR requirements such as minimizing data loss. Items are restored hours or days after the DR event occurs due to cold storage retrieval.

Admins typically choose this option for DR requirements such as minimizing data loss. Items are restored hours or days after the DR event occurs due to cold storage retrieval. Pilot light. This option replicates data from one AWS Region to another. It also provisions a copy of the underlying application infrastructure, but resources, such as servers, are only turned on for testing or failover. There is some downtime, but workloads are back online fairly quickly, in minutes to hours depending on how much data was replicated.

This option replicates data from one AWS Region to another. It also provisions a copy of the underlying application infrastructure, but resources, such as servers, are only turned on for testing or failover. There is some downtime, but workloads are back online fairly quickly, in minutes to hours depending on how much data was replicated. Warm standby. This option maintains a scaled-down version of your production environment in another AWS Region. The downtime is minimal, typically minutes, because the workloads remain functional in the other Region.

This option maintains a scaled-down version of your production environment in another AWS Region. The downtime is minimal, typically minutes, because the workloads remain functional in the other Region. Multi-site active/active. With this option, users run workloads in multiple AWS Regions simultaneously, ensuring little or no service interruption. While it is the most complex and expensive option, it can bring recovery times to near zero. When choosing an AWS DR strategy, assess how much data you can afford to lose, how quickly you need to recover and how much that recovery effort will cost.

How Regions and Availability Zones influence DR Regions and Availability Zones are a key part of DR initiatives in AWS. A Region is a geographic location in which AWS' data centers reside. An AZ is group of logical data centers within a particular Region. Many people think of DR as hardware redundancy, and the need to spread workloads across multiple AZs. That is mostly right. An AZ typically consists of multiple data centers that already have built-in redundancy, such as for power supply and networking. However, that doesn't mean data centers in a certain AZ are mirrored clones of each other. Services and data can move between them, but more likely as a form of failover versus being fully in sync. This results in partial -- not full -- redundancy. Compare AWS Availability Zones versus Regions Each AWS Region typically has two or more AZs. If you bridge your application across two AZs, there will be low latency and, therefore, minimal downtime. Each AZ can have multiple redundant data centers for failover, ensuring the zone is protected. A multi-AZ strategy is often used to protect against localized disasters, such as an earthquake or flooding. If you are concerned about an event that could affect all AZs in a Region, such as a massive power outage on the Eastern Seaboard, you go a step further and bridge across two AWS Regions. However, a multi-Region strategy will create more complexity and costs.