Are AWS Local Zones right for my low-latency app?

Delays in application delivery not only hurt the bottom line, they provide a negative customer experience.

Placement within the AWS global infrastructure affects how well an application performs. Still, it is an oversimplification to say that the distance between the client and the server is the cause of network latency.

Data travels through fiber optic cables at the speed of light. Unfortunately, the TCP/IP protocol does not employ direct, uninterrupted connections. Instead, requests hop from router to router, with data packets read and rerouted at each stop.

For example, an HTTP request from Toronto to the TechTarget server in Boston required seven hops to complete. These hops create latency.

An example of route tracing a request from Toronto to TechTarget's East coast servers.

Amazon offers IT teams the following ways to design high-performance, low-latency architectures:

AWS Regions. Provide a full suite of compute, data storage and serverless capabilities.

Provide a full suite of compute, data storage and serverless capabilities. AWS Local Zones. Provide compute power near high-density populations.

Provide compute power near high-density populations. AWS edge locations. Quicken the delivery of cacheable resources to customers around the world.

Quicken the delivery of cacheable resources to customers around the world. AWS Outposts. Allows companies to install AWS hardware inside their own data center.

With an understanding of the global distribution of your customer base, your application's latency requirements and your project's budget, these options can be optimally combined to build an architecture that best suits your cloud computing needs.

But how do you know if AWS Local Zones is the right choice for your low-latency app? Learn more about Local Zones and its uses, as well as how it compares with other options.

AWS Local Zone benefits and use cases Amazon builds AWS Local Zones near densely populated city centers to reduce the round-trip distance data must travel to fulfill nearby users' web-based requests. For example, a Dallas user in the AWS Local Zone in Dallas cuts more than 2,000 miles from the roundtrip distance packets must travel versus the parent region's data center in Northern Virginia. Since these zones are placed in close proximity to the clients who use them, low-latency applications can meet rigorous service-level agreements requirements. The response time of a web-based request is a combination of the following two factors: Origin time. How long it takes the server to process the request.

How long it takes the server to process the request. Round-trip time. How long a request takes to travel back and forth across the network. A well-designed AWS architecture, built upon technologies like Amazon EC2, Amazon EKS and serverless functions, can bring the origin time down to less than 10 milliseconds. At these service levels, total response time becomes entirely dependent upon how long it takes data to travel across the network. AWS Local Zones reduce the number of network hops required to route a request and provide high-speed, private access to the Amazon network backbone. A Local Zone also reduces the number of hops between the Local Zone, the closest Availability Zone (AZ) and systems that run in other AWS Regions around the globe. With per-usage rates that are only marginally higher than the AZ hosted equivalent, AWS Local Zones are an effective, budget-conscious way to reduce response times for latency-sensitive applications. For applications that require extremely low latency but must also access block storage or microservices hosted in remote AWS regions, the use of an AWS Local Zone makes sense. Use cases High-frequency trading is a compelling use-case for AWS Local Zones. For every city in the Western world that has a high-volume stock exchange, Amazon has either announced or implemented a fully functional nearby AWS Local Zone. The majority of AWS Local Zones provide support for AWS compute-related services such as EC2, EBS, EKS and more. Other examples of applications that benefit from reduced latency and the local compute capacity an AWS Local Zone provides include: Medical automation.

Military and policing.

Real-time gambling.

Online auctions.

Virtual reality gaming.

Cloud-based IDEs and editors. Drawbacks Persistence services such as block storage, relational systems and NoSQL databases are generally not available in Local Zones. To access any AWS Service other than the limited set offered through the Local Zone, enterprises will need a more remote AZ. Most applications require access to persistent storage services such as Amazon S3 and Amazon Relational Databases (RDS). Most applications require access to persistent storage services, such as S3 or RDS, so hosting any application in a Local Zone that requires constant access to data stored in a remote AZ would defeat the purpose. After all, why not host everything in the more remote AZ if every request fetches S3 or RDS data stored there? This is where network latency and the way the AWS backbone connects Local Zones to their parent region come into play.