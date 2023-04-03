How latency-based routing works in Amazon Route 53

Amazon Route 53, a cloud-based domain name system, maps human-readable internet domain names to actual IP addresses of web-based resources. These resources include webpages, web-available media and web API endpoints.

In its simplest form, Route 53 delivers basic domain name system, or DNS, routing. Route 53 offers other useful capabilities such as domain registration, health checks and a variety of DNS routing policies. Let's explore the available routing policies and how to reduce latency for AWS workloads through Amazon Route 53.

Route 53 routing policies

After a user creates a hosted zone for the domain and creates records to tell the DNS how to route traffic to the domain, they need to choose a routing policy. A routing policy controls how Route 53 responds to queries.

Route 53 routing policies include the following options:

Simple. Maps a domain name to one or more targets and returns results without performing any additional logic. When more than one target is configured, values return randomly.

Failover. Allows users to configure a primary and a secondary, or failover, target, which, in conjunction with health checks, allows Route 53 to return the value of a verified healthy target.

Geolocation. Returns records based on a mapping configured by developers, specifying a target based on the geographic location the query originated from (e.g., continents or even countries).

Geo-proximity. Returns results based on targets configured using the Route 53 Traffic Flow mechanism, which allows configuration of more advanced routing rules, including targets based on the client's geolocation.

Latency-based. Returns the target with the lowest latency, relative to the location of the end user for each request. Developers configure targets in multiple AWS regions and let Route 53 determine the one that will deliver the lowest latency.

IP-based. Routes requests to targets based on the end user's IP. Developers configure CIDR collections with the IP ranges that will be evaluated in IP-based routing, then select which target applies to each IP range.

Multi-value answer. Allows developers to configure multiple targets for a single record and it lets Route 53 return values randomly. One key difference with Simple routing is that it supports configuring health checks for each target, ensuring that only healthy ones are returned to end users.

Weighted routing. Returns values based on a percentage, or weight, configured by developers in Route 53. This is a useful feature in blue/green deployments, when new features are released and it's desired that traffic is routed in a gradual way to an endpoint with the new functionality, such as 5%, 10% and so on.