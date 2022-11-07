Compare AWS Global Accelerator vs. Amazon CloudFront.

Users often access modern applications from all over the world. These applications can have strict requirements for performance, availability and security. The global nature of these use cases makes it challenging to return responses with low latencies to all users, regardless of the point of access. AWS offers two services that help with these challenges: AWS Global Accelerator and Amazon CloudFront.

AWS Global Accelerator is a networking service that improves an application's performance and availability for global users. Amazon CloudFront is a cloud distributed networking service for web applications that provides low latency and speed. While both these services emphasize performance and availability, they each serve certain purposes and have differences regarding protocols, IP addresses, security and price.

Use cases Amazon CloudFront supports dynamic content from HTTP and WebSocket protocols, which are based on the Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) protocol. Common use cases include dynamic API calls, web pages and web applications, as well as an application's static files such as audio and images. It also supports on-demand media streaming over HTTP. AWS Global Accelerator supports both User Datagram Protocol (UDP) and TCP-based protocols. It is commonly used for non-HTTP use cases, such as gaming, IoT and voice over IP. It is also good for HTTP use cases that need static IP addresses or fast regional failover.

Edge computing Amazon CloudFront supports content caching at edge locations based on configurable patterns, such as URLs, headers and file types. Content that is cached and compressed at edge locations improves latency significantly and offloads traffic from backend systems. This makes applications more scalable. However, for backends that only deliver dynamic content or non-TCP protocols, Global Accelerator is likely the best choice. It doesn't cache any content. It uses edge computing to find the most optimal route to the closest regional endpoint, which is why it works well for gaming and IoT, and mitigate endpoint failure. Compare AWS Global Accelerator vs. Amazon CloudFront.

Security Both CloudFront and Global Accelerator use AWS Shield to prevent DDoS attacks. Unlike Global Accelerator, CloudFront also supports AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) to offer additional protection against malicious traffic. However, if a Global Accelerator interacts with an Application Load Balancer (ALB), then users can configure WAF rules for the ALB. Additionally, CloudFront can interact directly with on-premises resources. For on-premises interactions, Global Accelerator must first integrate with AWS Network Load Balancer that is connected to on-premises components.