What is CIDR (Classless Inter-Domain Routing or supernetting)? CIDR (Classless Inter-Domain Routing or supernetting) is a method of assigning IP addresses that improves the efficiency of address distribution and replaces the previous system based on Class A, Class B and Class C networks. The initial goal of CIDR was to decrease the rapid exhaustion of IPv4 addresses by slowing the increase of routing tables on routers across the internet. As a result, the number of available internet addresses has greatly increased. The original classful network design of the internet included inefficiencies that drained the pool of unassigned IPv4 addresses faster than necessary. The classful design included the following: Class A, with over 16 million identifiers.

Class B, with 65,535 identifiers.

Class C, with 254 host identifiers. If an organization needed more than 254 host machines, it was switched into Class B. However, this potentially wasted over 60,000 hosts if the business didn't need to use them, thus unnecessarily decreasing the availability of IPv4 addresses. The Internet Engineering Task Force introduced CIDR in 1993 to fix this problem. CIDR was first developed to slow the increase of routing tables on routers and greatly increase the number of internet addresses.

How does CIDR work? CIDR is based on the variable-length subnet mask technique, which changes the ratio between network and host address bits in an IP address. VLSM enables network engineers to divide an IP address space into a hierarchy of subnets of different sizes. This makes it possible to create subnetworks with different host counts without wasting large numbers of addresses. CIDR addresses are made up of two sets of numbers: Prefix. The prefix is the binary representation of the network address, which is similar to what is seen in a normal IP address. Suffix. The suffix declares the total number of bits in the entire address. For example, CIDR notation might look like: 192.168.129.23/17 -- with 17 being the number of bits in the address. IPv4 addresses support a maximum of 32 bits. The same CIDR notation can be applied to IPv6 addresses. The only difference is IPv6 addresses can contain up to 128 bits. This is an example of CIDR, which addresses the consistency of suffixes and prefixes that are meant to improve the efficiency of IP address distribution. Routers using CIDR use a destination address to route a packet toward a gateway, which then further unpacks the address based on its understanding of the details of the supernetwork (supernet). If a router knows routes for different parts of the same supernet, then it uses the most specific one -- or the one with the longest network address. In IPv6, a CIDR block always gets 64 bits for specifying network addresses.

What are CIDR blocks? CIDR blocks are groups of addresses that share the same network prefix and contain the same number of bits. Supernetting is the combination of multiple connecting CIDR blocks into a larger whole, all of which share a common network prefix. The length of a prefix determines the size of CIDR blocks. A short prefix supports more addresses -- and, therefore, forms a bigger block -- while a longer prefix indicates fewer addresses and a smaller block. The Internet Assigned Numbers Authority initially handles CIDR blocks. IANA is responsible for distributing large blocks of IP addresses to Regional Internet Registries (RIRs). These blocks are used for large geographical areas, such as North America, Africa and Europe. Once an RIR receives its block, it must create smaller blocks to assign to Local Internet Registries (LIRs). Blocks might continue to be divided further until they reach the end user. The size of the block assigned to an end user is dependent on the number of individual addresses that the user requires. Most end users are assigned blocks by their internet service provider (ISP). However, organizations that use multiple ISPs must receive provider-independent blocks directly from an RIR or LIR.

CIDR notation IP sets aside some addresses for specific purposes. For example, several ranges, such as Class C 192.168.0.0, are set aside as nonroutable and are used to define a private network. Most home broadband routers assign addresses from the 192.168 network for systems inside the home. IP doesn't enable host identifiers of all zeros and reserves the all-ones identifier to serve as a broadcast address -- packets sent to that address go to all hosts on the network. Originally, IP addresses were assigned in three major address classes: A through C. Each class allocated one portion of a 32-bit IP address to identify the gateway router for that network -- the first 8 bits for Class A, the first 16 for Class B and the first 24 for Class C. Bits not used for the network identifier were available for specifying host identifiers for systems on that network. It helps to think of the binary representation of the network addresses. For IPv4, the 32-bit address is broken into four groups of 8 bits each -- called a dotted quad of numbers. A dotted quad looks like this in decimal form: 192.168.0.0. In binary form, it looks like this: 11000000.10101000.00000000.00000000. An IP address can be parsed into its network identifier and host identifier by applying a network mask to the address -- another dot address, with ones wherever a bit is used to indicate the network portion of the address. For example, a classic Class B address is written as 255.255.0.0. If a network is further broken up into subnets, this involves a subnet mask, which adds bits to the network mask. If 192.168.0.0 is broken into two subnets, the subnet mask gets one bit longer and could be indicated with 255.255.128.0. CIDR notation was developed to standardize the labeling of IP addresses. It is meant to be compact and streamlined. CIDR notation consists of a prefix and a suffix. The prefix is the representation of the network address in binary, while the suffix is the total number of bits in the IP address, indicated using a /. CIDR notation compactly indicates the network mask for an address and adds on the total number of bits in the entire address using slash notation. For example, 192.168.129.23/17 indicates a 17-bit network mask. Internet users can refer to a /17 network to indicate the network's size without specifying an actual network mask. Here are the differences between the first three IP address classes.

Advantages of CIDR Advantages of CIDR include the following: CIDR is now the routing system on the internet's backbone network, and every ISP uses it. It is supported by Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) -- the prevailing exterior (interdomain) gateway protocol -- and the Open Shortest Path First gateway protocol. Older gateway protocols, such as Exterior Gateway Protocol and Routing Information Protocol, do not support CIDR.

CIDR reduced the problem of wasted IPv4 address space without causing an explosion in the number of entries in a routing table.

CIDR also enables one routing table entry for a supernet to represent an aggregation of networks -- about which only a router closer to the destination needs to know the details.

CIDR transmits data quickly by enabling routers to organize IP addresses into multiple subnets.

When to use supernetting An organization or service provider managing addressing for a large number of hosts or networks should use supernetting -- possibly in combination with network address translation -- to partition out IPv4 and IPv6 addresses and to optimize traffic efficiency. For example, the supernetting process might want to break an internal network into subnets for administrative purposes so each office could manage its own address space. Or it might need to cobble together address space from multiple CIDR blocks of different sizes from its ISP. Likewise, CIDR is used for route summarization, where routes to various IP networks with similar network prefixes are combined into one routing entry that points toward a supernetwork.