Minority access to federal contracts needs improvement

Federal tech buying evolving over the years has made it easier for government agencies to acquire new products and technologies from outside contractors. Yet experts argue that changes still need to be made to improve small and minority business access to federal contracts.

The federal government spent roughly $665 billion on federal contractors in fiscal year 2022, or 10% of the federal budget, said Darrell West, a senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution, during a webinar. Most of that funding went to large companies on defense contracts, while small and medium-sized businesses received about $154 billion in federal contracts.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) reported that in fiscal year 2021, only 1.6% of federal contracting went to Black-owned businesses, while 1.78% went to Latino-owned firms. Some of the barriers to small and minority-owned businesses include extensive application processes for federal contracting that small businesses often don't have the staff to handle as well as a lack of transparency among federal agencies when it comes to businesses they're contracting with, said Bibi Hidalgo, SBA associate administrator for the Office of Government Contracting and Business Development.

While applauding advances the federal government has made to the tech acquisition process, experts -- including Hidalgo -- proposed a handful of suggestions to continue improving federal contract access for small and minority businesses during the Brookings webinar.

"We have to figure out ways to ensure that we continue to create efficiencies but also always [ensure] we're creating opportunity," Hidalgo said. "That is a critical tension we need to balance to make sure we're always creating avenues for firms to compete and for firms to innovate and ultimately get their foot in the door."