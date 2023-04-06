RESTRICT Act targets IT products beyond U.S. TikTok ban

A bipartisan bill introduced last month to ban the popular social media app TikTok could affect a much broader array of information technology products and lead to significant implementation challenges if passed into law.

The Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology (RESTRICT) Act would give the U.S. Department of Commerce authority to review and potentially ban IT products and services from foreign countries including China and Russia that pose undue national security risks, according to the legislation. That includes TikTok, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance and has been the subject of scrutiny regarding how Chinese government officials could access U.S. user data.

The RESTRICT Act defines information and communications technology products or services as "any hardware, software, or other product" that enables data processing, storage and transmission. It essentially targets any IT product made by the countries named in the legislation and used in the U.S., said Darrell West, senior fellow in the Brookings Institution's Center for Technology Innovation.

"We're in a transition where almost every company is becoming an IT company in one way or another. Everybody has a website; a lot of people are doing ecommerce on their sites; so many American companies have products that are made in China," he said. "How the law gets written will have huge consequences in terms of the breadth of the coverage. But it could definitely apply to a number of different firms."

Targeting IT products that pose security risk The RESTRICT Act is legislation that attempts to get ahead of national security issues posed by products like TikTok, and it's not the first time the U.S. has sought to ban such products from foreign countries, said Sarah Kreps, director of the Cornell Tech Policy Institute. The U.S. previously targeted and banned telecommunications technologies from Chinese firms Huawei and ZTE. It also recently implemented new export controls around semiconductor and artificial intelligence technologies. The RESTRICT Act, if passed into law, would eliminate the game of "whack-a-mole" the U.S. government plays when a national security issue with foreign-owned technology pops up, Kreps said. The RESTRICT Act is more forward-looking than previous attempts to single out and ban individual companies like Huawei or a single app like TikTok, more broadly targeting China's development in the IT space, she said. "Because the Chinese are getting so proficient at addictive app development, you're going to have another one pop up tomorrow. Then you need new legislation for that," she said. "This RESTRICT Act, which is much more encompassing, circumvents that problem of whack-a-mole -- today it's TikTok, tomorrow it's some new addictive data privacy-infringing app." However, she added that implementing such a law raises concern for IT products beyond apps like TikTok, given the scope and breadth of U.S. firms' interconnectedness with IT production in countries like China.