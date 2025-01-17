U.S. TikTok ban will affect small businesses

Small businesses stand to feel the greatest effect from the end of TikTok's U.S. operations, scheduled to take effect Jan. 19 after the Supreme Court upheld the app's ban Friday.

After hearing oral arguments both for and against the TikTok ban, the Supreme Court decided to uphold the Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2024. Unless TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, sells to a U.S.-based buyer, companies that offer the popular social media platform via their app stores will be penalized for carrying and updating TikTok once the ban starts.

The Supreme Court decided that the law's targeted focus on divesting TikTok from a foreign adversary and preventing China from "accessing the sensitive data of 170 million U.S. TikTok users" doesn't directly regulate speech or content and does not violate First Amendment rights.

"There is no doubt that, for more than 170 million Americans, TikTok offers a distinctive and expansive outlet for expression, means of engagement, and source of community," the Supreme Court's opinion said. "But Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok's data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary."

While President-elect Donald Trump could potentially intervene, it's unclear how much influence he might have over lifting the ban, given that he will be inaugurated on Monday after the ban takes place.

The fallout will mostly affect small companies that have used TikTok to reach and grow audiences, said Ash Johnson, senior policy manager at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation.

"Businesses and creators use it to gain a foothold and find either an audience or more customers," Johnson said. "It will probably have the largest effect on those smaller businesses that have limited to no advertising budget."