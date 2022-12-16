TikTok data collection, ties to China spur bans

Mounting concern over TikTok's data collection practices has caused states and even the U.S. Senate to ban the app from government-owned devices.

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed the "No TikTok on Government Devices Act," which prohibits TikTok on federal devices. States including Alabama, Utah, Texas, South Dakota, Maryland, and more, have also banned the app on government devices.

In doing so, they've joined the State Department, Department of Defense, Transportation Security Administration and Department of Homeland Security, all of which previously banned the app from federal agency devices due to national security concerns raised by FBI Director Chris Wray. TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, is a Chinese-owned firm, which has caused lawmakers and agency leaders to worry about the Chinese government's access to U.S. data.

TikTok has struggled to convince lawmakers that data collected on U.S. consumers is not being accessed by China. TikTok announced it began storing U.S. data on Oracle's cloud platform earlier this year to appease privacy and security concerns, but an investigation conducted by Buzzfeed News based on leaked audio from internal TikTok meetings revealed U.S. data continued to be accessed from China.

The issues around TikTok stem from what will be a significant challenge going forward for countries like the U.S. and Europe as they attempt to reconcile differing global perspectives around issues like online data privacy and surveillance, said Nate Foster, a professor of computer science at Cornell University.

"This will go on for a while as we figure out how different countries and their views of politics and law rubs up against the internet, which doesn't always respect borders," Foster said. "The technical structure doesn't always match the geopolitical structure."