15 TikTok alternatives to check out in 2025

Despite its popularity, TikTok isn't the only short-form video platform out there.

U.S. TikTok users have sought alternatives in anticipation of a TikTok ban. TikTok went dark for U.S. users hours before midnight Jan. 18, 2025, as a ban went into place. But approximately 12 hours later, service was restored. Then on Jan. 20, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive action delaying enforcement of the ban 75 days.

Other media platforms have developed similar applications to TikTok or added vertical video features to existing apps, in hopes of duplicating TikTok's success.

Since its launch in 2017, TikTok has grown exponentially. The popular video-sharing application blew up in part because of its viral recommendation algorithm and vertical video style. As of this writing, there are more than 170 million active users in the U.S. alone and more than 1 billion worldwide, according to TikTok.

The U.S seeks to ban TikTok due to data security concerns, national security concerns and abuse allegations. But it's not the first social media company to be accused of mishandling users and their data. After Elon Musk acquired Twitter in 2022, users scrambled to find Twitter alternatives.

Many people rely on TikTok to make a living through content monetization and connecting with other content creators. Larger businesses and multinational corporations have TikTok accounts as well. For this reason, many users have flocked to similar platforms to preserve their online presence and lessen their dependence on the app.

15 TikTok alternatives

For those in search of a TikTok alternative with similar functionality, there are plenty of alternative apps to choose from. Some are also commonly used in conjunction with TikTok for video editing or other unique features. Below are some of the best TikTok alternatives on the market right now.

Clapper

Clapper is a TikTok-like platform launched in 2020 that aims for unfiltered, authentic content designed to promote communities and the individuals within them. Clapper is free to use and does not have advertisements at the time of this writing. Users can post short-form video content with some built-in video editing tools or livestream with each other using Clapper's Duet feature. Clapper also offers an audio-only radio feature that lets up to 20 users broadcast to an audience of up to 2,000.

Fanbase

Fanbase is a social network that uses a subscription model. Users can post free or paid exclusive content, which is only available to a user's subscribers at a price set by the user. Users can post short- or long-form videos, images, stories livestreams and audio content. Fanbase also has "Flickz" that lets users discover new content and a feed for content just from the creators the user follows. Fanbase is an ad-free platform.

Flip

Flip is a short-form video social app with an emphasis on e-commerce features. Video creators can monetize their content or earn commission on products sold directly through the app. Flip also pays viewers in credit for engaging with content by liking, commenting or purchasing from videos through affiliate links. Users can also earn commissions by promoting or reviewing other users' products. Users can only monetize reviews of products purchased through the app. Flip gained an influx of users in anticipation of the TikTok ban, propelling the platform to the top of the Apple app store charts and causing a temporary degradation of service for most users.

Funimate

Funimate is a short-form video creation and editing app. It has a video editor with filters and effects such as transitions, overlays and key frames. It also has several built-in video templates to choose from and a music library. Funimate has free and paid options. The free version of the application carries a watermark on videos. Users can share their videos or other content in the Funimate community or on other social media apps such as Instagram or TikTok.

Instagram Reels

Instagram has a feature called Reels that lets users record and edit videos or video montages up to 90 seconds. The feature has augmented reality effects and a library of soundtrack options. Users can edit videos in the app and add sounds. Like many TikTok alternatives, Reels can be used to repost TikTok videos. Instagram has a huge user base of more than 1 billion users, which appeals to creators looking to attract a large following. Instagram is free to download and use.

Lemon8

Lemon8 is often portrayed as an alternative to Instagram, but since both have short-form video features, it can be compared to TikTok as well. Lemon8 has a feature that lets users share short videos that focus on wellness, travel and beauty. Its focus on curated lifestyle photos has also drawn some comparisons to Pinterest. The app has editing capabilities with many templates, filters, fonts, special effects and stickers. The app also has templates that relate to trending topics. Lemon8 is from TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, which makes it also potentially subject to a U.S. ban, because the law classifies ByteDance as a foreign adversary. The app is free to download.

Likee

Likee -- similar to TikTok -- is a popular global social networking platform for short-form video creation and sharing. It has video shooting and editing tools with visual effects, music, animations and filters. Some notable features include the following:

Countdown timer to record hands-free.

Soft-focus and beauty-enhancing filters.

Extensive music library.

Users can create longer-form videos using the livestream feature. The app is available for free on both iOS and Android devices. Likee has a monetization feature that lets creators earn money through "SuperLikes" from followers.

Neptune

Neptune -- though not widely available in app stores at the time of this writing -- positions itself as a TikTok alternative with some differentiating features. These include a customizable algorithm, which lets users manually choose the content fed to them, easy monetization and ghost metrics. Ghost metrics aim to minimize the importance of follower count and instead promote content quality. Users can sign up to be beta testers on the Neptune Discord.

RedNote

RedNote -- also known as Xiaohongshu -- is comparable to TikTok as well as Pinterest and Instagram. The social media platform bills itself as a lifestyle platform where users can discover different trends and share life experiences. The app has e-commerce, video and livestreaming features. Some users treat RedNote as a search tool for food, travel and product recommendations and related content.

RedNote was first launched in 2013 as a tour guide for Chinese tourists. It gained a dramatic influx of new American users in early 2025 in anticipation of a potential TikTok ban, reaching the top of the Apple app store's most-downloaded list the week before the U.S. TikTok ban was initially set to take effect. Some of the transplants from TikTok have referred to themselves as "TikTok refugees." RedNote is based in China.

Snapchat

Snapchat has three main pages, including the following:

Friends.

Camera.

Discover.

On the Friends and Camera pages, users can communicate with each other by sharing timed videos or images that disappear after viewing. On the Discover page, brands post strings of short-form videos, with a user interface reminiscent of TikTok's Discover page. Snapchat also has a relatively large user base, with more than 400 million daily users worldwide. Snapchat's basic functions are free to use, but users can pay for Snapchat Plus, which gives them additional customization options.

Triller

Triller features a lot of celebrity content and has distributed several pay-per-view boxing events featuring big names such as Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. The application distinguishes between music and social videos. It has some filters, but not as many editing effects as other apps. It also has a large music library. Triller was launched before TikTok in 2015, and it is available for free download. In anticipation of the TikTok ban, Triller launched a website called SaveMyTikToks.com that enables users to transfer their content from TikTok to Triller.

Twitch

While not a direct 1:1 stand-in for TikTok, Twitch is a good alternative for TikTok users who engage with the platform's video livestreaming features. Twitch is owned by Amazon and features a collection of popular video streamers. Twitch was originally designed as a platform for gaming content such as e-sports tournaments and gaming-based podcasts but has since attracted a variety of live-streamers in a spectrum of content genres. Twitch offers partner and affiliate programs that let streamers who meet certain requirements monetize their content.

YouTube Shorts

YouTube has a short-form video feature called Shorts inside the YouTube app. The recommendation algorithm for Shorts is connected to the YouTube app, so browsing behavior on the app influences Shorts as it would traditional videos. TikTok users often repost their videos to YouTube Shorts to get more views and followers. YouTube has a large user base, attracting more than 1 billion users per day. Users can record and edit videos in the app. YouTube is free and has a paid option that removes ads from videos.

Zigazoo

Zigazoo is a short-form video app for younger users. Some critics of TikTok claim it is too addictive and shows content that is harmful to children. Zigazoo has two versions: one for those born between 2010 and 2024 called Zigazoo Kids, and one that targets Gen Z users born between 1996 and 2010. On the app, only emojis with a positive connotation are allowed. Comment boxes aren't included -- users respond to each other with short-form videos instead. Zigazoo is free with optional in-app purchases.

Zoomerang

Zoomerang is a TikTok video editing app. TikTok has in-app video editing features, but for users who want more effects, filters and music, Zoomerang is a good option. Some of Zoomerang's features include posting templates, background removal and AI effects. Zoomerang is free with optional in-app purchases.