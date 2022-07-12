AI for video editing: How one startup is doing it

An AI system that edits live video in real time is gaining momentum.

Magnifi is an AI-powered video editing SaaS platform created by VideoVerse, a six-year-old startup based in Mumbai, India, and formerly known as Toch.ai. VideoVerse uses computer vision and AI to generate key moments and short clips for broadcasters, sport teams, e-gaming platforms and other enterprises.

In April, VideoVerse raised $48.8 million in series B funding led by A91 Partners, Alpha Wave Global and tech investor Binny Bansal. The startup said it plans to use the funding to expand in India and build new products.

VideoVerse, Magnifi and AI VideoVerse uses AI for data sampling of different moments during livestreams of events like soccer matches or football games. Enterprises feed either their live or prerecorded events from sports games or newscasts into the Magnifi dashboard. The system then creates key moments from the events and highlights them for users, who can in turn publish those highlights onto their website or social media platforms for customers to consume. The vendor uses AI to speed up the video editing process and hyperpersonalize content for the appropriate audience, customizing "bite-sized" short videos for social media platforms and the internet. Currently, most organizations edit videos manually. The Magnifi platform uses AI to analyze key moments in a live video feed and edit short clips for users to put on their social media platforms. "AI plays an important role because now [enterprises] can identify all these exciting moment [with the product and] create key moments automatically," CEO Vinayak Shrivastav said. By doing it automatically, enterprises save time that they would have otherwise spent looking for those engaging moments and editing themselves, he said. One problem VideoVerse faces is obtaining relevant data sets. Since Magnifi uses data sampling of past data, the AI technology that it uses tries to pull out the same type of key moments when analyzing live events. However, that can prove challenging. "Analyzing live events is a challenging task because what might be exciting today might not be exciting tomorrow," Shrivastav said. "So, it becomes very important to identify key moments and understand them across multiple contexts."