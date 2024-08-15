The top 7 video marketing trends

The evolution of social media, AI and the digital workplace has made video an increasingly effective marketing tool.

Video content engages viewers quickly, which can help brands stand out in competitive markets. It also helps marketers convey authenticity and reach wide audiences.

Key video marketing trends in 2024 include the following:

User-generated content (UGC).

Influencer marketing.

Short-form video.

AI automation.

Video compliance.

Livestreaming.

Hybrid and virtual events.

In addition to enhancing engagement and conveying authenticity, video content offers marketers versatility for omnichannel marketing.

"You can create one piece of content and use it across a bunch of different areas," said Griffin LaFleur, revenue operations manager at Swing Education.

Marketers and content creators should understand video marketing trends, so they can optimize their digital marketing strategies.

1. User-generated content Marketers can incentivize existing customers to create their own content to promote a product or service. This strategy helps brands convert leads, because people often trust real consumers more than marketers. Griffin LaFleur Griffin LaFleur Video content works especially well for UGC strategies because it grabs attention quickly and can more easily convey authenticity. For instance, a company might offer a 15% discount to customers that upload a video to social media of them using or reviewing a product. These user reviews can influence potential buyers in the early phases of the customer journey to purchase a product. A real-life example of effective UGC is Apple's Shot on iPhone campaign, which encourages people to upload images and videos shot on their iPhones to social media. Apple then features selected UGC in its marketing material. Similarly, GoPro often features UGC in its ads to engage customers more. "A lot of these trends are being dictated by how social media channels are implementing the use of video," LaFleur said.

2. Influencer videos Whether B2B or B2C, brands can collaborate with influencers, like entertainers and thought leaders, to promote their products and services, LaFleur said. Influencer videos can generate consumer trust like UGC does, yet this strategy also helps brands reach wider and potentially new audiences. A lot of these trends are being dictated by how social media channels are implementing the use of video. Griffin LaFleurSenior revenue operations manager at Swing Education For instance, NBC collaborated with Snoop Dogg, a famous entertainer and musician, to increase ratings and attract new audiences to its coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics. The entertainer posted videos of his Olympic appearances, such as his carrying of the torch, to social media to engage his large fan base. Sometimes, brands directly pay these influencers to create promotional content, but not always. For instance, an organization might simply send one of its products to an influential product reviewer on YouTube in hopes of a positive review.

3. Short-form video Marketers increasingly rely on short-from video -- brief videos that range from a few seconds to two minutes -- to increase brand visibility. Common examples include TikTok videos, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts. These videos help marketers quickly grab attention in a world overflowing with information, LaFleur said. They also spread quickly on social media, which increases the potential for brands to go viral -- especially if marketers play on trending dances, sounds, skits or memes. Additionally, marketers can create these videos quickly, which lets them respond to trends and audience interests in real time.

4. AI automation Marketing teams, especially those that create long-form content, often struggle with video production. Planning, shooting and editing videos can require a lot of time and resources. However, AI tools are beginning to make production simpler, said Irwin Lazar, president and analyst at Metrigy. Irwin Lazar Irwin Lazar "You're seeing a number of vendors coming out with tools that are designed to essentially democratize video production, so you don't need to be an expert in [tools like] Adobe Premiere," Lazar said. For instance, generative AI tools like Google Vids help marketers write scripts, add voiceovers, create storyboards and design images for video content. These tools use advanced algorithms to automate tasks, which improves efficiency and lets marketers without video production expertise create and edit video content.

5. Video compliance As videos become easier to create, brands can quickly lose control of their marketing content. For example, marketing teams that lack effective approval processes might accidentally publish videos that don't comply with the company's security and governance policies. "Forty-seven percent of companies are just letting things go out and keeping their fingers crossed that it doesn't cause any problems," Lazar said. Compliance failures in video marketing can include offensive content, the unauthorized use of copyrighted images, and content that doesn't match an organization's overall branding. To manage this problem, organizations can implement manual and AI-powered approval processes to screen videos for compliance risks before publication.

6. Livestreaming Many marketers use paid and free livestreaming platforms, like IBM Video Streaming and Facebook Live, to interact with audiences in real time. These interactive broadcasts can help marketers build communities around their brands, reach wide online audiences and improve sales. Livestreaming can come in many forms, such as product launches and unboxing videos, LaFleur said. Additionally, it lets brands interact with customers in unscripted environments, such as Q&A sessions, which increases customer engagement and can help them feel the brand is being authentic. It also offers organizations immediate feedback from viewers -- either on the corporate video platform or social media -- which they can use to enhance product and marketing strategies. "Social media has now given businesses and individuals a place where they can natively, in the app, start livestreaming to their social followers," LaFleur said.

7. Hybrid and virtual events In-person events, whether large or small, can help brands generate leads and distinguish themselves as thought leaders in their industries. To maximize an event's reach, many organizations offer video components, such as livestreams, for people who cannot attend in person. However, people think about hybrid events differently since the initial years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Conrad Mills Conrad Mills "Coming out of the pandemic, there was an expectation that all tier-one, tentpole events were going to be simultaneously virtual and in-person experiences, and that's not the case. They're incredibly resource-intensive and expensive to put on," said Conrad Mills, analyst at Forrester Research. Instead, organizations generally choose to livestream portions of in-person events and record key sessions for on-demand use, Mills said. This strategy reduces costs and logistical complexity, while still offering attendees a virtual component. Organizations can also host fully remote events, such as webinars, to enhance their marketing strategies. Unlike large hybrid events, webinars let brands reach global audiences at relatively low costs.