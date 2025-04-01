The top 10 influencer marketing tools in 2025

Influencer marketing has a firm foothold in both B2C and B2B marketing strategies.

As influencer marketing grows, so does the need to efficiently manage those campaigns. Influencer marketing tools can help brands automate tasks, onboard influencers and analyze campaign data. Many tools also include AI search features and engagement metrics to help marketers find and connect with influencers best suited for their brands. These tools can also offer relationship management capabilities and reporting features that measure and report ROI from influencer strategies.

As marketing leaders integrate influencer programs into their strategies, they can use these tools to manage collaborations. The tools selected for this list received top marks from analyst firms and users on G2 and are listed alphabetically.

1. CreatorIQ CreatorIQ is an influencer marketing software platform that helps brands discover, manage, scale and measure their influencer programs. Its key features include AI to find relevant social media influencers, campaign management tools to create and track campaigns, and analytics and reporting to measure performance metrics. It offers a reporting dashboard with many filtering options, influencer scoring algorithms and automated content approval workflows. As a cloud-based platform, CreatorIQ can run on any device with an internet connection and major browsers, such as Chrome or Safari. Pricing is available on request.

2. Impact Impact can help brands discover, recruit and manage influencers. Its main components include a creator marketplace to connect brands with over 123,000 vetted influencers, campaign management tools to automate tasks and manage contracts, and reporting and analytics to view performance metrics and measure ROI. It includes filtering options to help users find the right influencers and helps brands send products to influencers for promotion. The software is cloud-based and accessible with any modern browser. Pricing is available upon request.

3. IZEA Flex IZEA Flex is an influencer marketing platform that helps brands connect with influencers to create and manage marketing campaigns and engage with their target audiences. Its main components include tools for campaign management, influencer discovery, content approval, payments, voice cloning and a creator marketplace to connect with influencers. The tool also offers AI image generation and an AI assistant to streamline influencer marketing. IZEA Flex is cloud-based and accessible with any modern web browser. Pricing is available upon request. IZEA offers a free trial that lets users explore the platform.

4. Klear Klear can help businesses find, analyze and manage influencer relationships. Its main components include an influencer discovery feature that uses an AI algorithm to identify influencers based on various categories, such as location and social media channels. Its campaign management feature tracks performance and organizes contracts and payments, while its analytics and reporting tools track relevant metrics, like engagement rate and conversions. The platform also offers influencer matching capabilities, analytics tools and an intuitive UI. Klear is cloud-based, so it requires a modern web browser and an internet connection to access. Klear groups its features into three pricing tiers: Essentials, Suite and Enterprise. More information is available upon request.

5. Launchmetrics Launchmetrics is an event and influencer marketing platform for the fashion, lifestyle and beauty industry. The tool helps brands find, manage and measure influencer relationships. Its key features include the following: An AI discovery tool that lets users filter influencers by various factors, including industry and audience demographics.

Campaign management capabilities to track performance and manage contracts.

Analytics and reporting features to measure engagement and reach.

Intuitive UI. As a cloud-based product, Launchmetrics is accessible on any device with an internet connection and modern web browser. Pricing is split into three tiers: Essentials, Enterprise and Ultimate. The Essentials package starts at $1,550 monthly, the Enterprise package starts at $3,250 monthly, and the Ultimate package has custom pricing plans, with more information available upon request. Support options vary based on the package organizations choose.

6. Linqia Linqia can help brands discover, manage and measure influencer relationships. Its main features include an AI-powered influencer discovery tool and campaign management features to track contracts and payments. The tool also offers analytics capabilities and a scoring system that measure engagement rates and campaign ROI. Additionally, the platform offers an intuitive UI. Linqia is a cloud-based product; users only need a device with a modern web browser and internet connection to access it. Pricing is available on request.

7. Sprout Social Sprout Social is a social media management tool that helps brands schedule posts, monitor when people mention the brand, manage influencer campaigns and measure ROI from influencer engagements. Its key components for influencer marketing include the following: A search tool that helps brands discover and vet influencers.

Campaign management features that streamline negotiations, contracts, content review, approvals and payments.

Analytics and reporting features, such as real-time tracking and custom reports.

Prebuilt themes to help marketers identify trends in specific industries.

Integration with Meta Threads. As a cloud-based product, Sprout Social is accessible from any device with a modern web browser and internet connection. It also has a mobile app that operates on iOS and Android devices. Pricing is split into four tiers: Standard, Professional, Advanced and Enterprise. When billed annually, Standard starts at $199 per seat monthly, Professional starts at $299 per seat monthly and Advanced starts at $399 per seat monthly. Pricing for the Enterprise tier is available on request. Sprout Social also offers a 30-day free trial.

8. TikTok Creator Marketplace TikTok Creator Marketplace connects brands with TikTok creators for influencer marketing campaigns. Its key features include the following: An influencer discovery tool that lets users filter by various criteria, such as location, follower count and engagement rate.

Campaign management tools to track performance and set campaign goals, budget, deliverables and timelines.

Real-time analytics and reporting.

Campaign collaboration features. Marketers can access TikTok Creator Marketplace through any web browser with an internet connection. The service is free for brands.

9. Traackr Traackr is an influencer marketing tool that helps users find influencers, manage campaigns and measure influencer relationships. Its key features include the following: An influencer discovery feature that helps marketers find creators that align with their campaign goals.

Campaign management tools to create and track campaigns and set goals and budgets.

Detailed analytics and reporting features to measure ROI.

Algorithms that score influencers based on their social media reach and engagement. The platform is cloud-based and only requires a web browser and internet connection to access. Pricing is split into three tiers: Growth, Standard and Plus. Growth starts at $25,000 per year, Standard starts at $32,500 per year and Plus starts at 55,000 per year. Pricing for large enterprises is available on request.