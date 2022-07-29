How do you measure ROI for virtual events?

The number of virtual events has skyrocketed as companies and industries pivoted conference strategies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, despite their widespread use, measuring ROI for virtual events is still challenging.

Ideally, the metrics used to measure a virtual event's ROI would mirror those of a physical event, encompassing yardsticks such as overall attendance, session attendance, session interactivity, sponsorship revenue, exhibit hall foot traffic, booth visits, qualified leads generated, positive press, and contacts and connections made.

Unfortunately, we can't use all these metrics because virtual events don't generate the same results as a physical event. Virtual event platforms aren't sophisticated enough to deliver a perfect cyber equivalent of a physical event. Instead, we need to understand what they do well and measure them along those benchmarks.

Take accessibility, for example. Virtual event platforms excel at providing access to sessions and panels. They also do a good job of streaming content, as well as handling ticketing to the virtual event. They are, however, not so great at creating virtual exhibit halls. There are plenty of platforms that offer some sort of virtual exhibit hall experience with virtual booths. However, many are in early development, and none of them are seeing mainstream acceptance in the virtual event market.