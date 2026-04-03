Business live streaming rivals the best of broadcasting

In 2020, business live streaming was a survival tactic, a temporary replacement for in-person events and meetings. We quickly learned to appreciate the technology's reach and power. Even after business travel resumed, we continued to embrace live streaming for business.

We discovered it isn't just an alternative to your in-person event. It is a way to extend the reach of your in-person event. It is also a way to connect with your community between those events.

In the last five years, business live streaming has matured beyond simple webcam-based presentations. Today, enterprise live streaming is about broadcasting -- that is, delivering high-production, high-impact content that creates a genuine connection between leadership, brands and their communities. Let's examine why this shift occurred.

1. The executive broadcast and town hall 2.0 The modern all-hands meeting has evolved from simply using big video calls into a broadcast-quality event. CIOs and internal communications teams prioritize production value to make an impression and reinforce corporate culture. Take, for example, quarterly town halls or CEO state of the union addresses. These aren't just simple webinars. They rely on high-end pan-tilt-zoom cameras, professional audio mixing and multi-scene layouts. Some corporations have studios that rival those owned by broadcasters. The goal is to provide a professional, high-quality experience that commands attention even as it enables real time, interactive Q&A.

2. Social broadcasting and community building Beyond the boardroom, businesses are adopting social broadcasting to build trust through authenticity. This is less about a polished script and more about human connection. Beyond the boardroom, businesses are adopting social broadcasting to build trust through authenticity. As the producer of the live show AdTech AdTalk, I've seen firsthand how this works. Rather than the usual vlog featuring talking heads who share their thoughts on the industry, AdTech AdTalk offers a live, interactive show. The open Q&A, which includes displaying YouTube viewers' chat comments on-screen, makes the segment seem less like a presentation and more like a community event. Bringing industry experts together in a live, unscripted discussion makes them more relatable and easier for the audience to connect with. This format lets viewers see the humans behind the brand. It's an interactive, community-led experience where the chat drives the conversation. This turns a passive audience into active participants.

3. The interactive webinar and death to Death by PowerPoint Webinars aren't going anywhere, but they are evolving. While some presenters still simply read their slide decks, others are incorporating modern live streaming techniques for what might be termed a "webinar-plus" approach. The use cases for webinars, like external product launches or thought-leadership sessions, haven't changed; the format is just improving. Modern webinars focus on two-way engagement. Instead of a 45-minute slide deck followed by five minutes of chat, today's broadcasts mimic a Twitch live stream. A good presenter constantly interacts with chat and encourages participants to weigh in. Audience members can even be allowed to share audio/video to ask questions and interact with the panel. Broadcast production tools can be implemented to add more visual effects and engagement than just using a simple slide deck. That's my favorite improvement.