13 AI conferences to attend in 2024
Stay up to date on the latest trends in AI, and further your understanding of the technology, by attending one of these industry events either in person or virtually.
AI has many practical implications for businesses. For example, virtual assistants, chatbots, retail, inventory management and security systems all use AI.
Like all technology, AI is always evolving and industry conferences offer an excellent way to stay on top of trends such as generative AI. Businesses also need to know how they -- and their competitors -- will use GenAI to improve their processes.
Based on internet research, here are some of the most important AI conferences taking place in 2024, both in person and virtually. Please note that conference prices can fluctuate based on a number of factors, such as early bird registration prices and fluctuations in currency.
1. AI in Finance Summit
When: April 18-19
Where: New York
Cost: $449 for on-demand access; $1,595-$2,695 for in-person event
Where to register: https://ny-ai-finance.re-work.co/register
Description: Topics covered at this event include how to reduce operating costs and improve efficiency using AI, how large language models (LLMs) are transforming the future of financial technology and deploying GenAI in asset management. There will be more than 30 expert speakers from finance and banking, and multiple networking opportunities.
This article is part of
A guide to artificial intelligence in the enterprise
Speakers: Among the speakers are Karamjit Singh, director of AI at Mastercard; Brennan Lodge, head of advanced analytics engines, cybersecurity at HSBC; Nishitha K, vice president at JP Morgan; and John Chan, director of technology, AI/ML at Raymond James.
2. Machine Learning Week
When: June 4-7
Where: Phoenix
Cost: $1,400-$3,900
Where to register: https://machinelearningweek.com/registration/
Description: This conference features keynotes, expert-led sessions and workshops, an exhibit hall and networking opportunities. Some of the topics covered include AI guided domain-specific topic modeling, delivering data science in the real world and assessing resilience using big data and AI.
Speakers: Among the speakers are Bardia Beigi, senior applied scientist at Microsoft; Clinton Brownley, lead data scientist at Tala; Julien Simon, chief evangelist at Hugging Face; and Marina Petzel, machine learning supervisor at Autodesk.
3. AI & Big Data Expo North America
When: June 5-6
Where: Santa Clara, Calif.
Cost: $649-$899
Where to register: https://www.ai-expo.net/northamerica/ticket-types-and-prices/
Description: The conference includes presentations, expert panel discussions and in-depth fireside chats. Among the topics covered are enterprise AI, machine learning (ML), security, ethical AI, deep learning, data ecosystems and natural language processing.
Speakers: Among the speakers are Katie Sanders, assistant vice president of technology at Union Pacific Railroad; Jordan Brandt, CEO at Inpher; and Ken Kao, vice president of engineering at Rad AI.
4. Data + AI Summit 2024
When: June 10-13
Where: San Francisco and virtual event
Cost: $1,495-1,895 to attend in person; $425 for half-day training and certification; free virtual pass for keynotes and select session content once the conference is done
Where to register: https://dataaisummit.databricks.com/flow/db/dais2024/landing/page/home
Description: The conference includes keynotes, technical sessions, hands-on training and networking opportunities built around several tracks. Topics include AI/ML use cases, data lakehouse architecture, data engineering and streaming, and GenAI.
Speakers: Among the speakers are Ali Ghodsi, CEO at Databricks; and Reynold Xin, chief architect at Databricks.
5. The AI Summit London 2024
When: June 12-13
Where: London at Tobacco Dock
Cost: $31.13-$2,569.41 (price converted from British pounds)
Where to register: https://appliedintelligence.informatech.com/london/2024/registrations/
Description: This two-day conference features a large collection of expert speakers, exhibitors, demos and networking opportunities. Some of the topics covered include navigating the ethics of GenAI, decoding AI agility, building LLMs, human-AI collaboration and activating responsible AI in the enterprise.
Speakers: Among the speakers are Asha Saxena, founder and CEO of Women Leaders in Data and AI; Carlos Sentis, CEO at World Innovation Alliance; Detlef Nauck, head of AI and data science research at BT; and Margi Sheth, director of data and AI policy at AstraZeneca.
6. Collision
When: June 17-20
Where: Toronto
Cost: $663.45-$10,489.64 (price converted from Canadian dollars)
Where to register: https://collisionconf.com/tickets/attendees
Description: While not a purely AI-centric event, Collision touches on the technology in many contexts. The event draws more than 36,000 attendees from 118 countries. There are more than 15 different content tracks with themes including "AI Academy," "Machine," "SaaS Monster" and "Startup University."
Speakers: Among the speakers are Maya Kulycky, vice president of strategy and operations at Google; Morgan McGuire, chief scientist at Roblox; Ce Zhang, CTO at Together AI; and Vinod Khosla, founder at Khosla Ventures.
7. Data Science Salon NYC
When: June 18
Where: New York and virtual event
Cost: $523.22 early bird general admission pass; $734.22 general admission pass
Where to register: https://www.datascience.salon/newyork/
Description: Data Science Salon NYC focuses on AI and ML applications in finance and technology. The event features more than 15 speakers covering a mix of technical talks, use cases and panel conversations. Finance topics include deep neural networks, personalization at scale with AI, ML best practices and cloud automation and machine learning.
Speakers: Speakers TBA.
8. IEEE Conference on Artificial Intelligence
When: June 25-27
Where: Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Cost: $338.15-$1,164.73 (price converted from Singapore dollars)
Where to register: https://ieeecai.org/2024/registration/
Description: The event is sponsored by the IEEE, IEEE Computational Intelligence Society, IEEE Systems, Man and Cybernetics Society, IEEE Signal Processing Society and the IEEE Computer Society. The program is still in the planning stages but will focus on the applications of AI in specific industry applications, as well as breakthroughs in AI technology.
Speakers: The keynote speakers include Stefan Menzel, chief scientist at Honda Research Institute Europe; Klaus-Robert Müller, professor of computer science at Technische Universität Berlin; and Qiang Yang, chair professor of the computer science engineering department at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.
9. Ai4 2024
When: Aug. 12-14
Where: Las Vegas
Cost: $1,495
Where to register: https://ai4.io/vegas/register
Description: Ai4 brings together industry experts to discuss AI and ML. There are a number of cross-industry tracks, including AI ethics and alignment, AI governance, regulation and compliance, AI transformation, data strategy, GenAI, productivity tools and the social impact of AI.
Speakers: Among the speakers are Ron Whitworth, chief privacy officer at Truist; Lambert Hogenhout, chief data, analytics and emerging technologies officer at the United Nations; and Jing Wang, chief analytics officer at Vanguard.
10. IntelliSys 2024
When: Sept. 5-6
Where: Amsterdam and virtual
Cost: $514.41-$643.02 for virtual access; $643.02-$835.92 for in-person event (converted from British pounds and does not include 20% tax)
Where to register: https://saiconference.com/IntelliSys2024/Register
Description: This event features sessions led by industry experts, presentations by researchers from more than 50 countries and networking opportunities. There will be four conference tracks, including AI, computer vision, robotics and intelligent systems.
Speakers: Speakers TBA.
11. Big Data & AI Toronto
When: October (dates to be announced)
Where: Toronto
Cost: No information currently available
Where to register: https://www.bigdata-toronto.com
Description: This event brings together topics on big data, AI, cloud and cybersecurity.
Speakers: Speakers TBA.
12. AI for Marketers Summit
When: Nov. 13-14
Where: Virtual
Cost: $349-$749
Where to register: https://artificialintelligencesummit.com/
Description: Attendees will learn about the latest marketing AI tools at this conference. Learn how GenAI can create personalized content for your targeted audiences and hear from experts in the field.
Speakers: Speakers TBA.
13. The AI Summit New York 2023
When: Dec. 11-12
Where: New York City
Cost: Not yet announced
Where to register: https://newyork.theaisummit.com/
Description: There will be more than 200 sessions discussing trends, failures and successes, as well as networking opportunities.
Speakers: Speakers TBA.
Industry conferences aren't the only training opportunities for those looking to further their careers in AI. Explore AI certifications and courses and learn how to decide whether a certification or degree is best for you.
Ben Lutkevich is the site editor for Software Quality. Previously, he wrote definitions and features for Whatis.com.
Sarah Amsler is a senior managing editor for the Learning Content team at TechTarget.
Amanda Stevens is a freelance writer who focuses on customer experience and engagement, marketing and content creation.
