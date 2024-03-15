7 cybersecurity conferences to attend in 2024

Cybersecurity is a constant problem in today's digital age. Attending cybersecurity conferences is one way companies can learn to keep their organizations safe.

In recent years there have been many cyberattacks. One of the most recent breaches in the news is the Change Healthcare ransomware attack. This essentially shut down the Change Healthcare network, which prevented many physicians, hospitals and pharmacies from billing insurance companies for prescriptions and healthcare procedures.

Other breaches in recent years include SolarWinds and Colonial Pipeline. In late 2019 into 2020, threat actors sent malicious code through a patch to SolarWinds' Orion IT monitoring software, affecting government and enterprise users. The SolarWinds breach was a supply chain attack that compromised the data, networks and systems of thousands of users, including the U.S. government.

The Colonial Pipeline breach was a ransomware attack in May 2021, causing the pipeline to shut down. President Joe Biden declared this attack a state of emergency, as it affected U.S. infrastructure and caused a fuel shortage.

As threat actors develop new plans to get into systems and steal information, it's vital that companies learn about the latest trends and plan a defense. Here are some cybersecurity conferences in 2024 to help organizations stay in the know.

1. Secure World When and where: Multiple locations and dates Houston -- April 4

Charlotte -- April 10

Philadelphia -- April 17-18

Kansas City, Kan. -- April 24

Atlanta -- May 22

Miami -- May 30

Chicago -- June 6

Detroit -- Sept. 18

St. Louis -- Sept. 26

Dallas -- Oct. 3

Denver -- Oct. 10

New York City -- Oct. 22-24

Seattle -- Nov. 6-7 Cost: $45-$795 Secure World's conferences target information security professionals. There will be breakout sessions, industry panels of experts and networking opportunities with both vendors and local security association chapters. Speakers vary by date and location, but some speakers include the following: Michael Gregg -- chief information security officer, state of North Dakota.

Burton Kelso -- TEDx and cybersecurity technology speaker.

Col. Cedric Leighton -- CNN military analyst.

Bidemi Ologunde -- senior intelligence analyst, Expedia Group.

Neda Pitt -- chief information security officer, Belk.

David Sledge -- director of cybersecurity, Avelo Airlines. Register for Secure World conferences here.

2. RSA Conference When: May 6-9 Where: San Francisco and virtual event Cost: $595-$2,995 RSA covers emerging technologies, hidden security vulnerabilities and other cybersecurity challenges from keynote speakers. Breakout sessions include topics such as the following: Analytics and intelligence.

Cloud security.

C-suite views.

Consumer and industrial technologies.

Cryptography.

DevSecOps and application security.

Governance risk and compliance.

Hackers and threats.

Network and infrastructure security.

Privacy and data protection. Keynote speakers include the following: Sundhar Annamalai -- president, AT&T cybersecurity.

Barbara Cosgrove -- vice president and chief privacy officer, Workday.

Brian Cox -- experimental physicist.

Jen Easterly -- director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Dan Hendrycks -- founder, Center for AI Safety.

Alicia Keys -- Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter.

Jeetu Patel -- executive vice president and general manager, security and collaboration, Cisco.

Kevin Skapinetz -- vice president of strategy, IBM security. Register for the RSA conference here.

3. Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit When: June 3-5 Where: National Harbor, Md. Cost: $3,825-$4,525 The Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit will include the following topic tracks: Cybersecurity leadership.

Cyber risk management.

Infrastructure security.

Application and data security.

Cybersecurity operations.

CISO circle. The audience for this conference includes chief information security officers (CISOs), security executives, risk management leaders, security architects, and network and data security managers. Keynote speakers include the following: Bear Grylls -- adventurer.

Rahaf Harfoush -- executive director, Red Thread.

Patrick Hevesi -- vice president and analyst, Gartner.

Peter Hinssen -- entrepreneur, keynote speaker and author.

Leigh McMullen -- distinguished vice president and analyst, Gartner.

Christopher Mixter -- vice president and analyst, Gartner.

Dennis Xu -- research vice president, Gartner. Register for the Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit here.

4. Black Hat USA 2024 When: Aug. 3-8 Where: Las Vegas and virtual Cost: $0-$3,299 Black Hat USA starts with four days of training. It then moves to the main two-day conference that features briefings and training classes. Training choices include artificial intelligence/machine learning/data science, malware, pen testing, risk, network, IoT and crypto. Classes are available for beginner, intermediate and advanced skill levels. Those who are certified through ISC2 can earn 14 continuing professional education (CPE) credits for two-day briefings. The arsenal provides an interactive forum to present new tools and products. Speakers have not yet been announced. Register for BlackHat USA 2024 here.

5. Blue Team Con When: Sept. 6-8 Where: Chicago Cost: TBA Blue Team Con attendees include executives, sales personnel, IT professionals and students to discuss current cybersecurity trends. CPE credits are also available. The agenda and speakers have not yet been announced, and registration will open in the spring. Register for Blue Team Con here.

6. InfoSec World When: Sept. 23-25 Where: Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Cost: $1,395-$4,095 The InfoSec World conference brings together security employees and executives with industry expert keynotes and interactive sessions. Topics include the following: Cloud security.

Cybercrime.

Data protection.

Incident response.

Governance, regulation and compliance.

Professional and career development.

Network security.

Malware and ransomware.

Information security management.

Zero trust. The agenda and speakers have not yet been announced. Register for InfoSec World here.