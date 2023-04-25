Federal agencies promise action against 'AI-driven harm'

Federal enforcement agencies warned today that AI vendors and their customers will be held accountable for AI systems resulting in bias or discrimination in housing, lending and employment opportunities.

Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan said Tuesday that there is "no AI exemption" under the numerous consumer protection laws, such as the FTC Act, the Equal Credit Opportunity Act and Fair Credit Reporting Act. The laws are designed to protect consumers from unfair bias and discrimination -- something regulators globally are becoming increasingly concerned about, as AI systems widely used by agencies and companies in employment, lending and hiring decisions can demonstrate such behaviors.

Khan said the FTC has a long record of adapting enforcement of existing laws to protect Americans from evolving technological risks, including from AI systems.

Today's statement makes clear that AI technologies are covered by existing laws. Lina KhanChair, Federal Trade Commission

"Today's statement makes clear that AI technologies are covered by existing laws," Khan said at a press briefing. "These tools are not emerging in some type of legal vacuum. To the contrary, each agency here today has legal authorities to readily combat AI-driven harm."

The commitment to enforcing existing rules for AI systems was jointly announced by the FTC, U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. This action comes amid growing conversations about the need for new rules targeting AI systems.