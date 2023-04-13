AI rules take center stage amid growing ChatGPT concerns

Concerns about AI and tools such as OpenAI's large language model ChatGPT are turning into action at national levels as governments grapple with rules and policies for the technology.

The Italian government earlier this month banned ChatGPT after voicing concerns about data privacy, though it announced it will temporarily lift the ban should OpenAI comply with a list of demands. Now, the French government is assessing the tool, and the European Data Protection Board created a task force focusing on ChatGPT and AI privacy rules.

In the U.S., the White House wants more information about AI-related risks. On Tuesday, the Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration launched a request for comment on policies to ensure AI accountability.

So far, the U.S. has yet to advance any rules or regulations around AI. Instead, the White House released a Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights last year to guide businesses on ethical AI implementation. The Department of Commerce's inquiry will inform the Biden administration's approach to AI risks.

"Responsible AI systems could bring enormous benefits, but only if we address their potential consequences and harms," said Alan Davidson, a U.S. assistant secretary of commerce, in a statement. "Our inquiry will inform policies to support AI audits, risk and safety assessments, certifications, and other tools that can create earned trust in AI systems."

Italy's ChatGPT ban is likely spurring greater interest around AI and data privacy concerns, which many governments already have, Gartner analyst Nader Henein said. As businesses increasingly use tools such as ChatGPT, Henein said it will be important for CIOs and other business leaders to stay alert for regulatory changes.

"They shouldn't jump in with both feet just so they can say, 'Now I have a generative AI chatbot on my platform to help me do this,'" Henein said. "Beware of shiny objects."

Italy's ban a warning Italy's ban wasn't about ChatGPT's technology, but OpenAI's lack of compliance with the European Union's GDPR, Henein said. The jump in adoption of ChatGPT likely overwhelmed the company, placing it in a compliance predicament. Henein said he's more concerned with how governments outside Italy might regulate AI-based tools. Regulators will likely take the approach of GDPR by placing responsibility on the shoulders of businesses that are using tools such as ChatGPT, which is why he said business leaders should be keeping future regulation of large language models front of mind. Henein said fast-adopting businesses risk developing a dependency on these new technologies and risk suddenly becoming noncompliant once the regulations change. "You can't really cherry-pick information out of those models -- that's not how they work," he said. "You can't roll back to a certain point and say, 'I'm going to remove that piece of information.'"