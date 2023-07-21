Lack of agreement on AI rules in U.S., EU gives China a leg up

In the global race to determine how best to govern the use of AI, it's crucial that democratic governments align on rules to counter China's influence and gain greater control over who sets the rules on what AI systems can do, where they can be deployed and what kind of data they can collect.

That's according to a panel of experts participating in a Brookings Institution webinar on the geopolitics of generative AI, which uses large language models to generate text, video and images. While Europe advances the AI Act to classify AI systems into categories of risk, the U.S. has been hesitant to introduce federal regulatory measures for AI, relying instead on state governments to enact their own AI rules and for companies to take responsibility for the AI systems they create.

On Friday, the White House provided another example of how the Biden administration is relying on companies to take responsibility. Microsoft, Meta, Google, Amazon, OpenAI, Anthrophic and Inflection have voluntarily committed to develop safe and transparent AI technology. The companies committed to testing their AI systems internally and externally before releasing the technology and developing technical mechanisms like watermarking to identify AI-generated content.

But relying on approaches like trusting companies to create responsible AI systems won't be enough to allow the U.S. to come to the international table and negotiate on the best approach to AI governance, said Marietje Schaake, international policy director of the Stanford Cyber Policy Center, during the webinar.

"The task for the U.S. government is to make it much more clear what kind of model of regulation it believes in," she said. "Negotiating internationally or coming to any table, whether it's for dialogue or for anything else, without more clarity on what the model looks like that you want to put up for discussion is hard."