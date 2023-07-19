Tensions rise with EU over Digital Markets Act, tech policies

The European Union is moving ahead with regulations that target emerging technologies such as generative AI and large digital platforms, heightening national security and competition concerns among U.S. Congress members.

A bipartisan group of 46 U.S. representatives led by Reps. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) and Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) raised their concerns in a letter to President Joe Biden in June that the EU's technology policies such as the Digital Markets Act will harm U.S. businesses and employees. The letter said that if the EU's policies are left unaddressed, "the discriminatory elements of these policies will weaken American competitiveness by unfairly advantaging domestic European firms and inadvertently benefitting Chinese, Russian, and other foreign-owned competitors."

It's not the first time Congress members have taken issue with the EU's technology policies. DelBene and LaHood first sent a bipartisan letter signed by 30 U.S. representatives to Biden in February 2022, urging the administration to ask for changes to the Digital Markets Act, which specifically targets large U.S. companies such as Google, Apple and Amazon. Experts have also begun to worry about the lack of cooperation between the U.S. and EU on global tech standards amid growing concern about Chinese influence.

But the Biden administration has yet to push back outside of comments made by leaders including U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, who in 2021 asked that the EU treat U.S. businesses and products fairly in legislation such as the Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act.

The recent letter to Biden reiterates Congress's frustration with such legislation and Biden's approach to trade and technology policies, said Nigel Cory, associate director of trade policy at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation.

We're two-odd years into the administration, and we haven't seen any real action against these polices, which are clearly discriminatory against U.S. firms. Nigel CoryAssociate director of trade policy, Information Technology and Innovation Foundation

