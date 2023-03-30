Digital Markets Act could usher in big changes to big tech

Apple might soon be forced to allow European users to download apps outside of its tightly controlled app store, one of many changes tech companies could make to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, adopted the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in July 2022, laying out obligations for companies to be interoperable in certain circumstances with third parties, remove processes that favor their own products over third-party products and open up ecosystems by March 2024. The DMA could result in significant changes to the way companies such as Apple, Amazon and Google operate; failure to comply could result in fines of up to 10% in annual global revenue and other remedies.

No such legislation has passed in the U.S., although a slew of antitrust reform bills introduced in 2021 aimed to accomplish similar goals, such as limiting the control platform owners have over third parties.

This year, the commission is in the process of classifying "gatekeepers" -- companies that operate core digital platforms, earn at least 7.5 billion euros ($8.2 billion) annually and have more than 45 million monthly active users in the EU. Between May and July 2023, companies will need to provide all relevant information for gatekeeper classification.

That way, any operational changes companies make will be evident by March 2024, the official compliance date, Gartner analyst Nader Henein said. The DMA aims to eliminate dominant platforms' ownership of economic markets, he said.

"It's meant to make it a little easier to compete," Henein said.