Tech giants balk at competition bill, Digital Markets Act

Big tech companies are pushing back against competition legislation, especially the European Union's Digital Markets Act, that could negatively affect their business operations.

At a privacy conference in Washington this week, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company is "deeply concerned" about competition legislation that would force Apple to allow users to download apps outside of the App Store, thus circumventing Apple's privacy and security protections.

"Proponents of these regulations argue that no harm would be done by giving people a choice," Cook said during the International Association of Privacy Professionals summit. "But taking away a more secure option will leave users with less choice, not more."

Cook was referring to legislation such as the Open App Markets Act, introduced by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee in a 20-2 vote in February. The Open App Markets Act aims to "reduce gatekeeper power in the app economy" by allowing users to download apps outside of the app stores controlled by companies like Apple. It would also remove a company's ability to promote its own apps over third-party apps.

The U.S. isn't the only nation targeting the control large tech companies like Apple, Google and Amazon wield over app stores and online marketplaces. Indeed, while such legislation has only been proposed in the U.S., lawmakers within the European Union have already reached an agreement on the Digital Markets Act (DMA) -- legislation that specifically targets "large platforms acting as 'gatekeepers,'" according to a European Parliament statement.

Thomas Husson Thomas Husson

As companies like Apple speak against competition regulations, Forrester Research analyst Thomas Husson said the DMA likely stands to negatively affect their businesses. However, while tech giants argue that the legislation will kill innovation and make their platforms less secure, Husson said what the legislation is doing is forcing the companies to be more interoperable.

"The simple fact that the largest digital platforms are concerned and actively lobbying [against it] and that media, advertisers, developers and startups see the legislation as favorable is a clear sign that the DMA could have a significant impact," he said.