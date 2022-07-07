EU's new big tech regulations target online advertising

New tech regulations passed in the European Union targeting big tech companies could also affect the advertising practices of other businesses that rely on these platforms.

The EU's legislative body, the European Parliament, passed the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digital Services Act (DSA) Tuesday. Lawmakers spent months working on the two sweeping pieces of tech regulation to address concerns related to the power of tech companies such as Google, Apple and Amazon and their data collection, usage and sharing practices.

The DMA focuses on competition and prohibits tech giants from ranking their own products and services more favorably on their platforms than third-party products, as well as processing users' personal data for targeted advertising. The DSA targets social media companies and the spread of illegal content and online disinformation. It also focuses on advertising, banning advertising based on sensitive data such as race or religion, and requiring platforms to provide transparent explanations to users regarding why they're seeing certain ads.

The EU's new rules affect not only the tech giants they're aimed at, but also commercial organizations and their ability to use data from the tech platform providers for advertising, said Forrester principal analyst Paul McKay.

McKay said that not having access to sensitive data will challenge direct marketing efforts.

"This is a potentially enormous change for CMOs to grapple with, and it will only be with the implementation of the act that the day-to-day realities will become clearer," he said in a statement.