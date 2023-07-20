U.S. walks line between diplomacy, security with China

As the U.S. semiconductor industry raises concerns over export restrictions to China, administration officials reiterated that President Joe Biden's approach is not to decouple economically from the country. Instead, he is aiming to balance U.S. security and competitiveness while maintaining good working relations.

Following the Biden administration's implementation of export controls in October 2022 limiting the sale of advanced technologies to China, Chinese officials hit back. They banned U.S.-based chipmaker Micron Technology and limited the export of rare metals gallium and germanium, used for semiconductor chips and solar panels. The increasing tension between the two countries is beginning to worry U.S. companies doing business in China.

The Semiconductor Industry Association released a statement this week calling on the Biden administration to hold off on further export controls to China. Imposing further restrictions risks "diminishing the U.S. semiconductor industry's competitiveness, disrupting supply chains, causing significant market uncertainty and prompting continued escalatory retaliation by China."

The association added: "We call on both governments to ease tensions and seek solutions through dialogue, not further escalation."

Intense competition requires intense diplomacy. Daniel KritenbrinkU.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs

That's exactly what the administration is doing, according to officials speaking at a hearing Thursday held by the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party. Keeping communication with China open is the only way to make U.S. concerns clear, correct misconceptions and explore areas where the U.S. and China can work together going forward, said Daniel Kritenbrink, U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs and a witness during the hearing.

"As we compete, we are committed to managing this competition responsibly and to maintaining open lines of communication with the People's Republic of China," he said during the hearing. "Intense competition requires intense diplomacy."