U.S.-China relations hinge on shifting reactionary mindset

The Biden administration needs to rethink its approach to China and find a way to collaborate and compete simultaneously, according to a lawmaker on the new U.S. House committee investigating China.

Building a more strategic approach to U.S.-China relations means first adjusting the U.S.'s reactionary mindset, Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) said. Kim, a member of the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, spoke during a Brookings Institution webinar Tuesday on whether the U.S. can build collaboration with China.

Kim said it's crucial that the U.S. craft a more proactive, comprehensive approach to relations with China -- something other experts agreed with during the Brookings webinar. Yet relations with China have historically been complex, and recently the U.S. cracked down on exports of advanced technologies such as semiconductors to China. China retaliated by banning U.S.-based chip company Micron Technology, with several U.S. leaders calling on the Biden administration to reciprocate in kind.

"So much of the conversation on Capitol Hill is reactionary in terms of how we're responding to the latest issue, whether that's the spy balloon or TikTok," Kim said. "I've seen very little space in the committees I'm on to be able to think about this more strategically and to understand where we're trying to go to."

Focusing on collaborating with China could lead to benefits such as establishing a clear line of communication and reducing the risk of miscommunication, Kim said. The U.S. doesn't currently have a reliable "baseline level of engagement and communication" with China, which Kim said concerns him.

"I don't see a situation in which we can have a world that is functioning if the two most powerful countries in the world don't have a level of engagement," he said.