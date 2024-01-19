Competition, cooperation will define U.S.-China relations

The likelihood of U.S.-China relations improving over the next 10 years is slim, meaning business leaders should prepare for a continued competitive environment between the two nations that could stabilize in time.

Ideally, U.S. and Chinese leadership will work to steady the relationship and not escalate to extreme measures such as war, according to experts speaking during an online panel discussion hosted by the Brookings Institution on Friday. However, U.S. and China relations will largely be defined by competition over the next decade, said Patricia Kim, a fellow in the Brookings Institution's John L. Thornton China Center and one of the panelists.

While there is recognition that a measured relationship with elements of competition and cooperation is in the national interest for both China and the U.S., both parties have "struggled to get to that kind of equilibrium in the relationship," she said. As a result, the competitive relationship could either become an increasingly debilitating rivalry or one that strives for a more constructive coexistence. The direction depends on both countries' leadership, she said.

"It's incumbent upon decision-makers and experts to put in the hard work to find ways to build a stable foundation for the U.S.-China relationship," Kim said. "My hope is that will put us on a better trajectory where we're at a more stable place a decade later between the U.S. and China."

Selective decoupling The U.S. will likely continue decoupling from China in areas such as manufacturing and technology development, while other nations including the European Union play a mediating role between the two nations, said Conor Seyle, vice president of operations at nonprofit foundation PAX Sapiens and a panelist during the Brookings discussion. PAX Sapiens released a report outlining four potential outcomes of U.S-China relations in the next decade that will help policymakers and business leaders prepare. The potential outcomes are: Neither country takes the first step to create conditions for effective cooperation, and contention on national security, economic issues and competition continues. Tensions escalate and result in war between the U.S. and China. The U.S. and China completely decouple and evolve into non-overlapping ecosystems, meaning both countries operate under different standards, institutions and systems. The U.S. continues to decouple from China but encounters overlap in some areas, including through third countries and international standards for technology development and economic ties. Selective decoupling and cooperation will be the most probable future scenario, said Ren Libo, founder and president of the Grandview Institution, an independent think tank based in China. Ren spoke via translator during the Brookings panel discussion. While conflicts between the U.S. and China will continue, Ren said he believes the relationship will become more stable over time as leadership learns to navigate the more unstable facets of U.S.-China relations. "This is a new normal that we're seeing," he said. Though U.S.-China relations aren't expected to vastly improve, third countries will play a significant role in balancing U.S.-China relations, as they likely won't wish to choose a side, Seyle said. "There's a significant role for third countries, especially European countries, in deciding whether we end up in a future which looks more polarized … or one which is a little bit more complexly networked," he said.