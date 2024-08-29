U.S. losing STEM war due to immigration policy, global fight

The U.S. is at risk of losing its first-place status for attracting foreign science, technology, engineering and mathematics workers, thanks to outmoded and rigid immigration policies. Other nations, including the European Union, Canada and the United Kingdom, are becoming more favorable destinations with more streamlined and nimble immigration processes, according to a new report released Thursday.

"The global competition for talent is fiercer than ever," stated the report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, sponsored by the U.S. Dept. of Defense and funded by Congress. STEM workers increasingly choose rival nations "in part due to more aggressive talent recruitment efforts."

The report criticized Congress for failing to reform and update immigration policies, which poses risks to national security and economic competitiveness. It called for increasing green cards for people working in critical science, engineering and technology areas.

"The need for STEM talent is especially pronounced in the defense-related industries," said Mark Barteau, a professor of chemical engineering at Texas A&M University and chair of the committee that prepared the report. About half of the STEM workers with advanced degrees in the defense industrial base are foreign-born, he said, during a webinar on Thursday to present the findings.

Barteau stated that it will take the U.S. at least a generation to "develop sufficient domestic STEM talent to fully support the nation's research and innovation needs."