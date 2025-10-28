What to know about the circular economy and sustainability

As environmental concerns continue to grow, more organizations are adopting circular economy practices for IT management.

IT is a critical area where organizations can develop circular economy strategies that help meet sustainability goals. While there are clear business and environmental benefits in IT becoming more circular, there are risks and challenges that CIOs need to understand.

In the report "How To Implement The Circular Economy In IT," Forrester defines the circular economy as a "model in which materials, products, and services are designed for longevity, reengineerability, and recyclability and are kept in circulation as long as possible."

In the circular economy, products and services are designed to be built with fewer materials, and end-of-life waste is captured and reconstituted as new products or materials.

However, circular economy initiatives in organizations can be unfocused and lack a unified structure, according to the report. Forrester's 2025 Priorities Survey surveyed business and technology professionals, who reported their organizations contribute to the circular economy model -- like improving waste and hazardous materials management or improving the carbon footprint in the value chain -- yet just 31% said that their organization engages in circular economy initiatives.

Know the sustainability metrics To develop a circular economy strategy, CIOs and IT leaders must understand the sustainability metrics across the entire lifecycle of devices and systems within the organization, according to Abhijit Sunil, senior analyst at Forrester. These metrics come from the embodied carbon in the devices and their operational emissions. Embodied carbon includes all the energy and resources involved in device manufacturing, distribution and disposal, while operational emissions are the total amount of resources a device consumes in its lifespan. CIOs must understand these metrics to determine optimal strategies, such as refresh cycles, Sunil said. "Thinking about these different circular economy concepts gives the CIO power to understand if deciding to invest more today versus later not only impacts their budgeting, but also their sustainability goals," he said. "This is the whole lifecycle, and the CIO should think about where sustainability metrics come from to make sure they can make the right decisions." One way CIOs can implement a more effective IT circular economy strategy is to develop closed-loop relationships with device OEMs, Sunil said. For example, organizations can contract with suppliers like Cisco, Lenovo, HP or Dell to both provide IT equipment and handle it at the end of life. "These vendors will provide them with the security they need in wiping off their devices and also taking these devices back in the right manner," he said. "The advantage to CIOs is that this simplifies their supply chain, as they don't have to have multiple contracts and they already know where devices are going back to and how they will deal with them."

Opportunities for a device's second life Circularity has long been built into IT asset procurement strategies, even if it has not always been considered a sustainability initiative, according to Lara Greden, senior director for market services at IDC. This is because there has always been a second life and fair market value for IT assets like PCs, servers and storage networking gear, Greden said. There are two main things that CIOs need to consider with the second life for IT assets, she said. They are the following: The security risk of organizations keeping old equipment. The missed opportunity to feed budgets by selling that gear or buying used or renewed equipment. "From a CIO perspective, there is an opportunity in many organizations to move IT up to a more strategic focus area because of that risk and because of that value opportunity," Greden said. "You don't want to look at the value part just from a perspective of selling just to get more money, but from an asset lifecycle management perspective." From a CIO perspective, there is an opportunity in many organizations to move IT up to a more strategic focus area because of that risk and because of that value opportunity. Lara Greden Senior Director for Market Services, IDC. Sustainability concerns are a part of circular economy IT strategies, although that is not always front and center, she said. CIOs with a circular strategy -- primarily through buying renewed or refurbished equipment -- usually have cost as the main factor. "If you're cost-conscious, you know that if you buy refurbished equipment that can meet your specs and has a like-new warranty, you're automatically getting a 20% plus or minus cost break," Greden said. "So it's a procurement strategy, number one." Nonetheless, CIOs can be a partner on sustainability goals for the wider business, she said. One reason is that many organizations, especially those in the Fortune 2000, require vendors and customers to include environmental and sustainability performance metrics in requests for proposal. IT vendors increasingly see the opportunity in offering asset recovery services and helping customers address their needs around security and the proper recycling or disposal of devices, Greden said. "They don't want to get caught with their name on something where it shouldn't be, piled in a dump somewhere," she said. "We're going to continue to see the OEMs do more business in that area, because [there's huge market opportunity]."